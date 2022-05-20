Aguascalientes. – The climate today in Aguascalientes Clear skies with occasional cloudy clouds are expected in the afternoon and evening. The environment will be hot to very hot during the day with maximum temperatures of 35 to 40°C, likewise the environment will be cool at night and at dawn. Wind gusts of 50 to 60 km/h will be recorded, warns the National Water Commission (Conagua).

Over the capital of Aguascalientes, it presented a dew point temperature of 11ºC at dawn and by 7:00 a.m. it remained at 19°C. In addition, it presents a slightly cloudy skya relative humidity of 29%, winds of 4 to 6 kilometers per hour (km/h) with direction to the South and there is a 0% chance of rain today.

Next, we will share the weather forecasts that Conagua also issues for each of the 11 municipalities of Aguascalientesin order to provide more specific information.

Climate by municipality:

Aguascalientes: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 34°C and a minimum of 17°C, as well as a wind speed of 5 to 10 km/h and a 46 percent chance of rain in the entity.

Seating: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 32°C and a minimum of 17°C, as well as a wind speed of 5 to 10 km/h and a 46 percent chance of rain in the entity.

Calvillo: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 35°C and a minimum of 14ºC, as well as a wind speed of 5 to 10 km/h and a 10 percent chance of rain in the entity.

I sew: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 32°C and a minimum of 17°C, as well as a wind speed of 5 to 10 km/h and a 55 percent chance of rain in the entity.

Jesus Maria: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 33°C and a minimum of 16°C, as well as gusts of wind of 5 to 10 km/h and a 53 percent chance of rain in the entity.

Arteaga Pavilion: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 33°C and a minimum of 17ºC, as well as gusts of wind of 5 to 10 km/h and a 43 percent chance of rain in the entity.

Romos Corner: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 32°C and a minimum of 16°C, as well as gusts of wind of 5 to 10 km/h and a 58 percent chance of rain in the entity.

Saint Joseph of Grace: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 31°C and a minimum of 14°C, as well as gusts of wind of 5 to 10 km/h and a 36 percent chance of rain in the entity.

Tepezala: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 32°C and a minimum of 17°C, as well as gusts of wind of 5 to 10 km/h and a 95 percent chance of rain in the entity.

San Francisco de los Romos: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 33°C and a minimum of 17°C, as well as gusts of wind of 5 to 10 km/h and a 0 percent chance of rain in the entity.

The Plain: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 33°C and a minimum of 17°C, as well as gusts of wind of 10 to 15 km/h and an 11 percent chance of rain in the entity.