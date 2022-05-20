Feyenoord defender Marcos Senesi has declined an offer from Italian national coach Roberto Mancini. Mancini asked the 25-year-old Argentinian if he was interested in playing for the Italian national team. However, Senesi, who also has Italian roots, prefers the country he comes from. On Friday the news came that he is also in the final selection of national coach Lionel Scaloni.

Senesi can thus prepare for a special debut in the national team of his country. Argentina will play against Italy on Wednesday, June 1, a week after the Conference League final in Tirana. This match at Wembley in London will be the first edition of the Finalissima, a match between the champions of Europe and South America. In addition to Senesi, the left-footed Ajax defenders Lisandro Martínez and Nicolás Tagliafico are also in the final selection of national coach Lionel Scaloni, who has been unbeaten for 31 international matches in a row with La Albiceleste† The Argentine Federation President Claudio Fabián ‘Chiqui’ Tapia welcomed Senesi on Twitter to the national selection, which is now affectionately known by Argentines. La Scaloneta is called. See also Nursing vaccination requirement: Federal Constitutional Court decides today on urgent application



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

“It’s great that two national teams want me, which means I’m doing well,” the Feyenoord player said in an interview with the Argentine sports newspaper Olé on Wednesday. ,,I have been in contact with Mancini, he told me about his project. He’s going to put together a new team and wanted me to be a part of it. I also spoke to the Argentina technical staff and my family. Ever since I was a kid, it was my dream to play for the Argentina national team. I’m waiting for that opportunity. I always think of Argentina. So that decision is more than clear.”

Senesi is a youth international for Argentina and has already been called up to the A-selection once, but he has not yet made a debut. Senesi is currently preparing with Feyenoord in Portugal for the final of the Conference League, next Wednesday in the Albanian capital Tirana against AS Roma. See also Epiphany bathing began in the main temple of the Russian Armed Forces

Argentina will play against Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland in the group stage of the World Cup in Qatar. European champions Italy did not qualify for the 2022 World Cup, after the country was also missing in Russia in 2018.