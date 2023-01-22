Mexico.- For today, the cold front No. 26 It will extend from the northeast of the Gulf of Mexico to the southeast of the country, in interaction with a low pressure channel over the Yucatan Peninsula, it will generate heavy rains that could be accompanied by electric shocks in Puebla, Veracruz and Oaxaca.

The cold air mass that accompanies the front will keep the environment cold to very cold with frosts at dawn over the northwest and north of the national territory, drop in temperature and fog in the northeast, center and east of the country, as well as a “North” event with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h and waves of 2 to 4 meters in height on the coasts of Tamaulipas and Veracruz.

Likewise, an anticyclonic circulation at medium levels of the atmosphere will continue generating stable conditions, hot temperatures and no rain in the west, center and south of the national territory.

At night, a new cold front associated with a cold core vortex in the middle levels of the atmosphere will cause isolated rains in Baja California and Sonora, as well as strong winds in the northwest of the country.

Rain forecast for today January 22, 2023:

Intervals of showers with heavy punctual rains (25 to 50 mm): Puebla, Veracruz and Oaxaca.

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Hidalgo, Querétaro, Tabasco, Yucatán and Chiapas.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Baja California, Sonora, Nuevo León, Guanajuato, State of Mexico, Campeche and Quintana Roo.

Strong “North” event with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h: Tamaulipas and Veracruz.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for today January 22, 2023:

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Campeche and Yucatán.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Nayarit, Morelos, Puebla, Veracruz, Tabasco and Quintana Roo.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for today January 22, 2023:

Minimum temperatures from -10 to -5 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Sonora, Chihuahua, Durango and Zacatecas.

Minimum temperatures from -5 to 0 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Baja California, Coahuila, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, Jalisco and the State of Mexico.

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C with possible frosts: mountainous areas of Baja California Sur, Tamaulipas, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Michoacán, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Mexico City, Tlaxcala, Puebla, Veracruz and Oaxaca.

Wind and wave forecast for today January 22, 2023:

Wind with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h and dust storms: Baja California, Sonora and Chihuahua.

Wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h: Gulf of California, and with possible dust storms: Baja California Sur, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Durango, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Aguascalientes, Jalisco and Guanajuato.

Waves from 1 to 2 meters high: western coast of Baja California and Baja California Sur.

Waves from 2 to 4 meters high: coast of Tamaulipas and Veracruz.