The struggle of the neighborhoods against the Mobility Plan proposed by the Murcia City Council is still very much alive. The convening associations ‘Close my neighborhood’, ‘Murcia living center’, ‘Espinardo collapsed’, ‘SOS Vistabella’, and Verónicas’ pleasures demanded a change this Sunday shouting ‘Mobility Plan yes, but not like this’. The residents once again demanded that the Murcian City Council be allowed to participate and be given a voice in the face of the works that will start this Monday in the Carmen neighborhood, one of the areas that has been most openly opposed to the plans of the current government team.

The march started twenty minutes late from the Alameda de Colón, which looked practically full in the early hours from Climent photographs to the Floridablanca cinemas. Next to the garden, as the organization announced last Friday, a stand was set up in which ‘They close my neighborhood’ distributed monkeys and chocolates to warm up engines on a cold winter morning. It seems to have had a good effect.

Once all the convening associations arrived with their banners, over the public address system, attendees were urged not to carry any type of flags or banners unrelated to the demonstration. A matter that was fulfilled to the letter with the exception of a protester who carried a flag of the Region and others who carried stickers with the motto ‘No to central Murcia’. Among them, the representatives of Vox, including the party leader in Murcia, José Ángel Antelo, but also personalities such as the deputy in the Assembly, Pascual Salvador. Very close to them, also behind the banner that opened the rally, were representatives of the PP, among them the councilor Jesús Pacheco or the local Diego Avilés.

The procession led by the spokesmen for the residents and merchants of El Carmen, Jerónimo Jover and José Oñate, advanced orderly through Camachos Square and the Old Bridge to reach the Glorieta de España, where in front of the City Hall the protesters chanted slogans against the mayor, José Antonio Serrano. Later, in the Belluga square, a manifesto was read and this protest was closed.