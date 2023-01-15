Mexico.- Today, the new cold front No. 24 It will move over the northwest and north of the national territory, in interaction with the polar trough and the polar jet stream, it will cause heavy punctual rains in Baja California, showers in Sonora and isolated rains in Baja California Sur and Chihuahua, drop in temperature, very strong gusts of up to 110 km/h with dust storms in Chihuahua, gusts of up to 90 km/h in the Gulf of California and with dust storms in Baja California and Sonora, as well as gusts of up to 70 km/h with dust storms in Coahuila, Durango, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosi and Aguascalientes.

Likewise, the conditions for the fall of sleet or snow will be maintained in mountainous areas of Baja California, northern Sonora and Chihuahua.

On the other hand, the ingress of moisture from the Pacific Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico will cause showers in Chiapas; isolated rains in Michoacán, Guerrero and Oaxaca.

Finally, high waves of 2 to 3 meters high will prevail on the western coast of the Baja California Peninsula and on the coasts of Jalisco, Colima and Michoacán; south component wind (surada) with gusts of up to 70 km/h in Nuevo León, Tamaulipas and Veracruz, and north component wind with gusts of the same intensity in the Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec.

Rain forecast for today January 15, 2023:

Intervals of showers with heavy occasional rains (25 to 50 mm): Baja California.

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Sonora and Chiapas.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Baja California Sur, Chihuahua, Michoacán, Guerrero and Oaxaca.

Possible fall of sleet or snow: mountains of northern Baja California, Sonora and Chihuahua.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for today January 15, 2023:

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Michoacán and Guerrero.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Oaxaca (coast) and Chiapas (south).

Forecast of minimum temperatures for today January 15, 2023:

Minimum temperatures from -10 to -5 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Chihuahua and Durango.

Minimum temperatures from -5 to 0 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Baja California, Sonora, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, State of Mexico, Mexico City , Tlaxcala, Puebla, Veracruz and Oaxaca.

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C with possible frosts: mountainous areas of Michoacán and Chiapas.

Wind and wave forecast for today January 15, 2023:

Wind with gusts of 90 to 110 km/h and dust storms: Chihuahua.

Wind with gusts of 70 to 90 km/h: Gulf of California, and with dust storms: Baja California and Sonora.

Wind with gusts of 60 to 70 km/h and dust storms: Coahuila, Durango, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí and Aguascalientes.

North component wind with gusts of 60 to 70 km/h, during the morning: Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec.

South component wind (surada) with gusts of 60 to 70 km/h: Nuevo León, Tamaulipas and Veracruz.

Waves of 2 to 3 meters high: western coasts of the Baja California Peninsula, coasts of Jalisco, Colima and Michoacán.