It wasn’t an unforgettable 2022 that just ended for Volvo. In fact, the Swedish car manufacturer announced that it had recorded a decrease in sales compared to the previous year: 615,121 Volvo cars registered in all of last year, 12% less than those sold in 2021. The happy note concerns the 100% electric segment of the range, which accounted for a 10.9% share of overall brand sales in 2022 compared to 3.7% in 2021.

Twelve months overall negative therefore, despite a month of December which had given encouraging answers: in the last month of last year, in fact, the Swedish car manufacturer delivered 72,663 specimens, with an increase of 12.8% compared to the same month of the previous year. Also in December, the share of all-electric and plug-in hybrid Recharge range cars reached 43.8%, with 100% electric cars alone accounting for 20.1% of global sales during the year. of the month. As for the individual markets, in the United States Volvo registered 102,038 cars in 2022, reflecting a 16.5% decrease compared to 2021. Smaller decline recorded in China, where sales stood at 162,322 units, 5.4% less compared to 2021. As regards Europe, deliveries since the beginning of the year have decreased by 15.7%, for a total of 247,413 cars. The most marketed model globally was the XC60 SUV, followed by the XC40 and XC90.

“Volvo’s sales performance for the full year was affected by the difficulty encountered throughout the supply chain, as well as production limitations caused by component shortages and COVID-related shutdowns in China. Despite this, Volvo continued to see strong demand for passenger cars – reads a note issued by Volvo – The number of subscriptions active at the end of 2022 it was up 49.0% compared to 2021. For the full year 2022, the number of Volvos sold online increased by 17.0% compared to 2021. This growth was driven by the increase in demand from customers and the expansion of the offer in a greater number of markets”.