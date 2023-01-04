Mexico.- For today, the cold front No. 21 will extend from the northeast of the Gulf of Mexico to the south of Veracruz, acquiring stationary characteristics during the afternoon, which it will generate heavy punctual rains in Veracruz, Tabasco, Oaxaca and Chiapas, as well as showers in Puebla.

The mass of cold air that will accompany the front, will keep the environment cold to very cold with possible frosts at dawn in the mountains of the north, northeast and east of the national territory, becoming icy with frosts in the mountains of Chihuahua and Durango, in addition to causing new “North” event with wind gusts of 40 to 50 km/h on the coasts of Tamaulipas and Veracruz, a condition that will spread and intensify reaching gusts of 60 to 70 km/h on the Isthmus of Tehuantepec starting at night.

For its part, the entry of humid air from the Pacific Ocean, the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea, will cause isolated rains in Baja California and Guerrero, as well as in entities of the Yucatan Peninsula and the center of the country, including the Valley of Mexico. .

Finally, a warm afternoon environment is forecast in Sinaloa, Nayarit, San Luis Potosí, Morelos, Quintana Roo and states in the west, south and southeast of the country, becoming hot in areas of Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Campeche and Yucatan.

Rain forecast for today January 4, 2023:

Intervals of showers with heavy punctual rains (25 to 50 mm): Veracruz, Tabasco, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Puebla.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Baja California, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala, Morelos, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Guerrero, Campeche, Yucatan and Quintana Roo.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for the morning of today, January 04, 2023:

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Campeche and Yucatán.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Sinaloa, Nayarit, San Luis Potosí, Morelos and Quintana Roo.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for today January 04, 2023:

Minimum temperatures from -10 to -5 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Chihuahua and Durango.

Minimum temperatures from -5 to 0 °C with frost: high areas (mountainous and/or mountainous) of Baja California, Sonora, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes and the State of Mexico.

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C with possible frost: high areas (mountainous and/or mountainous) of Sinaloa, Coahuila, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Jalisco, Michoacán, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala, Puebla, Mexico City and Veracruz.

Wind forecast for today January 04, 2023:

“North” event with gusts of 60 to 70 km/h: Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec, starting at night.

“North” event with gusts of 40 to 50 km/h: coast of Tamaulipas and Veracruz.