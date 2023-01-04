The presentation of Cristiano Ronaldo for him al nassr saudi today monopolizes the first pages of the press in Portugal, where “euphoria” and “madness” are highlighted in the reception of a “player who just wants to play and be happy”.

“A unique player, with a unique contract, who just wants to play and be happy,” headlines the Diário de Notícias on its front page, along with a photo of Cristiano and his family during the presentation ceremony in Riyadh.

(Messi raised a false World Cup: the revelation that shakes Argentina)

(Michael Schumacher: heartfelt message with which he reappears after the hard accident)

The publication highlights that it was “a perfect ceremony” and with “affection and adoration” capable of “returning the lost smile” of Cristiano.

The sports newspaper A Bola headlines on its cover that Cristiano Ronaldo was “received in a climate of euphoria”, and recalls that he has even received offers from Portuguese teams, something the player revealed in his first press conference with Al Nassr.

Record describes the captain of the Portuguese team as “King of Arabia” and speaks of “madness” in his presentation, while O Jogo highlights the “pomp and circumstance” of the act.

However, Correio da Manhã, the most widely read newspaper in the country, was more critical and put on its cover that Cristiano “prefers the millions of Arabia to Portugal”.

Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, was presented on Tuesday as a new player for Al Nassr, from Saudi Arabia, in a large ceremony attended by some 30,000 people.

A lie

Versions of the English press, also collected by the Spanish newspaper Marca, indicate that the Portuguese could return to the Premier League already play the Champions League, who has already won five times, one with the Manchester Utd (2008) and four with the Real Madrid (2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018).

CR7 could go to newcastle in the event that the ‘magpies’ qualify for the Champions League for next season. Al Nassr would give the Portuguese a loan and would even keep his salary.

However, the same DT of the English cast came up with the versions and clarified the issue.

Eddie Howe He warned that it is not forbidden that while the Portuguese was negotiating his new contract, the leaders had included the clause so that he could play in the Champions League.

(Lionel Messi, like a hero: this is how his PSG teammates received him, video)

(Pelé: this is how the forgiveness of grandchildren who sued him for abandonment as children came)

Sports