Mexico.- This day, a dry line will prevail over the north of the national territory and will extend as a low pressure channel over the northwest and west of Mexico, said system associated with the entry of moisture from the Pacific Ocean, will favor rains and showers afternoon, electric shocks and possible hail fall in Chihuahua, Durango, Jalisco, Zacatecas and Michoacán.

A second low pressure channel over the south and southeast of the country will cause showers and electric shocks in these regions, including the Yucatan Peninsula.

Additionally, an anticyclonic system in the middle and upper levels of the atmosphere will keep the environment hot to very hot in most of the Mexican Republic, as well as extremely hot with temperatures above 45°C in areas of Chihuahua, Sinaloa and Nayarit.

“Today officially begins the tropical cyclone season in the Northeast Pacific basin”

Precipitation forecast for today May 15, 2022:

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Chihuahua, Durango, Jalisco, Zacatecas, Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Campeche and Quintana Roo.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Sinaloa, Aguascalientes, Nayarit, Colima, State of Mexico, Morelos, Puebla, Veracruz, Tabasco and Yucatan.

The rains will be accompanied by electric shocks, strong winds and hail fall of different sizes.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for today May 15, 2022:

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C: mountainous areas of Chihuahua, Durango, State of Mexico, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala, Puebla, Veracruz and Oaxaca.

Frosts: Chihuahua, Durango, State of Mexico, Puebla and Veracruz.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for today May 15, 2022:

Maximum temperatures above 45°C: Chihuahua (southwest), Sinaloa (northeast) and Nayarit (northeast).

Maximum temperatures from 40 to 45 °C: Baja California (north), Sonora (northwest and south), Michoacán (west), Guerrero (north), Morelos (south) and Campeche (north and south).

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Baja California Sur, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas (north and south), Durango, Jalisco, Colima, State of Mexico (southwest), Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Puebla (north and southwest), Veracruz, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Tabasco, Yucatan and Quintana Roo.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Aguascalientes.

Wind forecast for today May 15, 2022: