Today, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, accepted his condolences and sympathy on the death of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, “may God have mercy on him”, from His Excellency Mohamed Ould Sheikh Al-Ghazwani, President of the sisterly Islamic Republic of Mauritania, and His Excellency Emmanuel Macron, President of the Republic of Mauritania. The friendly French Republic; His Excellency Kasim-Jomart Tokayev, President of the friendly Republic of Kazakhstan;

The leaders expressed their sincere condolences and sympathy to the sons of the deceased and the general Al Nahyan family and to the people of the Emirates in the patron of the blessed march.. stressing that Sheikh Khalifa “may God have mercy on him” was a wise and inspiring leader who was loved and respected by all for what he instilled in the values ​​of tolerance, peace and openness, which made his homeland A model of coexistence and stability, and the path of its renaissance is appreciated by the whole world.





His Highness the President of the State also accepted condolences from.. Sheikhs, officials, members of the diplomatic corps and representatives of a number of bodies and authorities in the country. And, along with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, condolences were accepted by His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra region, and His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative In the Al Ain region, His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the Ruler of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Isa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, HH Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, HH Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, and HH Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy The Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, His Highness Sheikh Falah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and His Highness Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Advisor to His Highness the President of the State and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, member of the Executive Council, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, head of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, and a number of sheikhs.

He also congratulated their Majesties, Excellencies, and Excellencies.. His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the precious trust placed in him by the members of the Supreme Council of the Union to complete its inspiring path started by the founders and those who followed their approach in work and dedication to the elevation of the state and its prestige.. Wishing His Highness success in carrying this trust. And work for the good of his people and the peoples of the whole world, based on the firm approach of the UAE, which seeks good for all.

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his deep thanks and appreciation for the sincere feelings expressed by their Majesties, Excellencies and Excellencies towards the UAE and its people in their affliction. His Highness thanked them for congratulating them on his assumption of the presidency, wishing them continued health and wellness and their peoples and countries continued prosperity and stability.