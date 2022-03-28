Of Silvia Morosi

Data for Monday 28 March. Positive rate of 14.5%, intensive therapies rise: +23

I’m 30.710

the new cases of Covid in Italy (yesterday they were 59,555

, here the bulletin). Thus, the number of people who have contracted the Sars-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and dead) since the beginning of the epidemic rises to at least 14,396,283. THE deaths today I’m 95 (yesterday 82), for a total of 158,877 victims from February 2020***. In the last 7 days (March 22-28) there were 973 deaths, an increase of 7.3% compared to the previous week (March 15-21).



From 1 April the rules on the quarantine of positives and close contacts remain unchanged, or the obligation to wait 7 days (or 10 days for non-vaccinated people or for those who do not have the third dose or have had the second dose for more than 120 days) for those who are positive (here is the explanation on the new rules and those that remain unchanged).



The rate of positivity and the national scenario I’m 211.535 the molecular and antigenic swabs carried out in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health (yesterday 504,185). The positivity rate drops to 14.5% (yesterday 15.5%). In the last 7 days (March 22-28) the average positivity rate was 15%, down by -2.1% compared to the previous week (March 15-21).



The health situation There are 1,254,056 people currently positive at Covid, with a decrease of 8,835 in the last 24 hours. The discharged and healed are 12,983,350, an increase of 40,300 compared to yesterday. Finally, 487 patients are admitted to intensive care, 23 more than yesterday in the balance between entries and exits. Daily admissions are 39. There are 9,496 people admitted to ordinary wards, or 315 more than yesterday. The discharged / healed are 40,300, for a total of 12,983,350 since the beginning of the epidemic. At the territorial level, the Regions with the greatest increase in infections are Lazio (4,418), Campania (3.723) ed Emilia Romagna (3,187).

The vaccination campaign I’m 135,781,855 vaccine doses administered so far in Italy. The people who have completed the vaccination cycle are 48,497,936 equal to 89.79% of the population over 12. what emerges from the bulletin on the progress of the vaccination campaign. 38,710,268 additional / booster doses were administered, 84.37% of the potentially affected population who completed the vaccination cycle for at least four months. 49,344,692 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine (91.36% of those over 12). As for the audience 5-11 years, the total with at least one dose amounts to 1,374,097 (37.58%), while 1,232,987 (33.72%) have completed the vaccination cycle. The hypothesis of a fourth dose with current vaccines seems to have disappeared, here is the explanation.

The situation in Lombardy Against 23,496 swabs carried out, the new positives are 2,718 (11.5%) in Lombardy in the last 24 hours. There is a slight increase in the number of patients admitted to intensive care (47, +3) and to a greater extent (967, +39) the patients admitted to the Covid treatment wards. There are 8 deaths for a total of 39,197 since the start of the pandemic. The new cases by province are in Milan 1,037 of which 568 in the city, in Bergamo 148, in Brescia 396, in Como 146, in Cremona 65, in Lecco 68, in Lodi 22, in Mantua 102, in Monza and Brianza 229, in Pavia 157, Sondrio 15 and Varese 210. See also Why Omicron causes fewer hospitalizations: the Imperial College study

The cases region by region The data provided below, broken down by region, concerns the number of new cases registered in the last 24 hours. Lombardy

: +2.718 cases (yesterday +6.783)

Veneto: +1.985 cases (yesterday +4.881)

Campania

: +3.723 cases (yesterday +7.471)

Emilia Romagna: + 3.187 cases (yesterday +3.862)

Lazio

: +4.418 cases (yesterday +7.409)

Piedmont

: +2.325 cases (yesterday +1.542)

Tuscany: +1.778 cases (yesterday +4.145)

Sicily: +900 cases (yesterday +4.346)

Puglia: +2.791 cases (yesterday +6.145)

Liguria: + 615 cases (yesterday +1.229)

Marche: +514 cases (yesterday +2.062)

Friuli Venezia Giulia: +305 cases (yesterday +803)

Abruzzo: +834 cases (yesterday +2.032)

Calabria: + 1,766 cases (yesterday +1,897)

Umbria: + 688 cases (yesterday +1.544)

Sardinia: +1.000 cases (yesterday +1.463)

PA Bolzano: + 291 cases (yesterday +414)

PA Trento: +170 cases (yesterday +305)

Basilicata: +532 cases (yesterday +763)

Molise: + 147 cases (yesterday +409)

Valle d’Aosta: + 23 cases (yesterday +50)

*** Note:

The Abruzzo Region reports that 3 cases have been eliminated from the total of the positives because they are not Covid-19 cases and that from the total of the deceased a case occurred in the past days.

The Campania Region declares that following the daily checks it appears that two deaths registered today date back to 03/25/2022.

The Emilia-Romagna Region reports that 3 cases communicated in the previous days have been eliminated as they are not considered Covid-19 cases.

The Friuli-Venezia Giulia Region reports that all patients who tested positive for SARS-CoV2 admitted both for Covid-19 and for other pathology are counted in the data relating to hospitalized in Intensive Care and Medical Area.

The Region of Sicily reports that of the confirmed cases communicated today, n. 856 relate to days prior to 03/27/2022 (of which n.747 of 03/25/2022, n.19 of 03/25/2022) and that the deaths reported today are to be attributed to the days: N . 1 ON 03/28/2022 – N. 3 ON 03/27/2022 – N. 2 ON 03/26/2022 – N. 2 ON 03/25/2022.

The Umbria Region points out that 4 of the non-ICU admissions belong to the discipline codes of Obstetrics & Gynecology and Pediatrics and that 22 of the non-ICU admissions belong to other discipline codes