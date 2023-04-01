Saturday, April 1, 2023
by admin_l6ma5gus
April 1, 2023
in Sports
0
Today’s 10 Most Valuable Defenders

The world of football has always been full of outstanding stars and players who attract the attention of fans and experts of the beautiful game. On this occasion, we will focus on defenders, who are often not as recognized as forwards or midfielders, but who undoubtedly play a fundamental role in the development of a team. In this article, we’ll present a regressive list of the 10 most valuable defensemen today, based on the values ​​of transfer markt.

marquinhos

Marquinhos / Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Marquinhos is a Brazilian defender who has been instrumental in Paris Saint-Germain’s success in recent years. With his ability to score goals and defend solidly, he has earned the respect of his teammates and the fans. He is essential both in the club and in the national team.

joao cancel

Joao Cancelo / ATPImages/GettyImages

Right now he plays for Bayern, but he belongs to Manchester City. With his ability to attack and defend, he has been instrumental in City’s success in the Premier League. He is not finding it easy to adapt to the Bundesliga.

UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying"Training session The Netherlands"

Matthijs de Ligt / ANP/Getty Images

Matthijs de Ligt is a Dutch defender who has drawn the attention of many European clubs thanks to his great defensive skills and his leadership on the pitch. He currently plays for Bayern, where he has shown his talent and extraordinary ability to play the ball. The current value of him on the market is 70 million euros, which makes him one of the most valuable defenders in the world.

Achraf Hakimi

Achraf Hakimi/Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

Achraf Hakimi is a Moroccan defender who has drawn the attention of many European clubs thanks to his great attacking and defensive skills. After playing for Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan, he is currently at Paris Saint-Germain, where he is a key player.

eder militao

Eder Militao/Alex Caparros/GettyImages

Eder Militao is a Brazilian defender who has found his place at Real Madrid. He is already one of the best defenders in the world and he has proven to be a very talented player, capable of scoring goals and defending solidly. His market value is 70 million euros.

Alfonso Davies

Alphonso Davies/Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Alphonso Davies is a Canadian defender who has caused a sensation at Bayern Munich. At just 22 years old, he has already been voted the Bundesliga’s best young player and has helped his team win several major titles. His speed and ability to outplay opponents make him a fearsome player for any team. His market value is 70 million euros.

Reece James

Reece James / James Williamson – AMA/GettyImages

Reece James is a young English defender who plays for Chelsea FC. He has already proven to be a key player in Potter’s team, thanks to his ability to win the ball back and his ability to come up attacking and create scoring chances. His market value is 70 million euros.

Ronald Araujo

Ronald Araujo / Angel Martinez/GettyImages

Uruguayan Ronald Araújo has established himself as one of the most promising defenders in European football. At just 22 years old, he has already shown his abilities at FC Barcelona, ​​where he has earned a place as a starter in Xavi Hernández’s team. His market value is 70 million euros.

Ruben Dias

Ruben Dias / Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Rúben Dias is a Portuguese defender who has been instrumental in Manchester City’s success in the Premier League and in this Champions League. He is the third oldest player on the list.

Josko Gvardiol

Josko Gvardiol / Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/GettyImages

Josko Gvardiol, plays for RB Leipzig. Gvardiol, just 21 years old, has become one of the most outstanding defenders in Europe, thanks to his ability to read the game and his ability to win the ball back with ease.

Name

Club

Worth

Josko Gvardiol

RB Leipzig

€75 million

Ruben Dias

Manchester City

€75 million

Ronald Araujo

FC Barcelona

€70 million

Reece James

Chelsea

€70 million

Alfonso Davies

Bayern Munich

€70 million

eder militao

real Madrid

€70 million

Achraf Hakimi

psg

€70 million

matthijs de ligt

Bayern Munich

€70 million

joao cancel

Bayern Munich

€70 million

marquinhos

psg

€70 million

