Today’s 10 Most Valuable Defenders

The world of football has always been full of outstanding stars and players who attract the attention of fans and experts of the beautiful game. On this occasion, we will focus on defenders, who are often not as recognized as forwards or midfielders, but who undoubtedly play a fundamental role in the development of a team. In this article, we’ll present a regressive list of the 10 most valuable defensemen today, based on the values of transfer markt.
Marquinhos is a Brazilian defender who has been instrumental in Paris Saint-Germain’s success in recent years. With his ability to score goals and defend solidly, he has earned the respect of his teammates and the fans. He is essential both in the club and in the national team.
Right now he plays for Bayern, but he belongs to Manchester City. With his ability to attack and defend, he has been instrumental in City’s success in the Premier League. He is not finding it easy to adapt to the Bundesliga.
Matthijs de Ligt is a Dutch defender who has drawn the attention of many European clubs thanks to his great defensive skills and his leadership on the pitch. He currently plays for Bayern, where he has shown his talent and extraordinary ability to play the ball. The current value of him on the market is 70 million euros, which makes him one of the most valuable defenders in the world.
Achraf Hakimi is a Moroccan defender who has drawn the attention of many European clubs thanks to his great attacking and defensive skills. After playing for Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan, he is currently at Paris Saint-Germain, where he is a key player.
Eder Militao is a Brazilian defender who has found his place at Real Madrid. He is already one of the best defenders in the world and he has proven to be a very talented player, capable of scoring goals and defending solidly. His market value is 70 million euros.
Alphonso Davies is a Canadian defender who has caused a sensation at Bayern Munich. At just 22 years old, he has already been voted the Bundesliga’s best young player and has helped his team win several major titles. His speed and ability to outplay opponents make him a fearsome player for any team. His market value is 70 million euros.
Reece James is a young English defender who plays for Chelsea FC. He has already proven to be a key player in Potter’s team, thanks to his ability to win the ball back and his ability to come up attacking and create scoring chances. His market value is 70 million euros.
Uruguayan Ronald Araújo has established himself as one of the most promising defenders in European football. At just 22 years old, he has already shown his abilities at FC Barcelona, where he has earned a place as a starter in Xavi Hernández’s team. His market value is 70 million euros.
Rúben Dias is a Portuguese defender who has been instrumental in Manchester City’s success in the Premier League and in this Champions League. He is the third oldest player on the list.
Josko Gvardiol, plays for RB Leipzig. Gvardiol, just 21 years old, has become one of the most outstanding defenders in Europe, thanks to his ability to read the game and his ability to win the ball back with ease.
|
Name
|
Club
|
Worth
|
Josko Gvardiol
|
RB Leipzig
|
€75 million
|
Ruben Dias
|
Manchester City
|
€75 million
|
Ronald Araujo
|
FC Barcelona
|
€70 million
|
Reece James
|
Chelsea
|
€70 million
|
Alfonso Davies
|
Bayern Munich
|
€70 million
|
eder militao
|
real Madrid
|
€70 million
|
Achraf Hakimi
|
psg
|
€70 million
|
matthijs de ligt
|
Bayern Munich
|
€70 million
|
joao cancel
|
Bayern Munich
|
€70 million
|
marquinhos
|
psg
|
€70 million
