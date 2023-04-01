Ldear reader, women suffer from this Age stronger than men. They are still judged primarily on their appearance. Why is it so difficult for many to break away from male gaze to free? Melanie Mühl from our feuilleton went in search of answers. Studies show that women are particularly at odds with themselves and their lives between the ages of 45 and 55. This is when the menopause occurs. Men don’t go through this phase of life particularly calmly either, but their frustration weighs less heavily than that of women. Research has apparently shown that anxious, neurotic, self-centred personalities who fear change have particular difficulty with aging: Where is the stubbornness, courage and curiosity about the new phases of life?

Always more children and young people are dependent on social networks and computer games. The pandemic and the platform providers are not the only ones to blame for this – Julia Anton from our society editorial team thinks that adults have to be role models. According to a study by the health insurance company DAK and the University Hospital Hamburg-Eppendorf, 680,000 children and young people between the ages of ten and 17 are depending on computer games or social media — more than double the number in 2019. This addiction extends beyond the sulky fifteen-year-old not being allowed to take her smartphone with her on a family trip. The fact that the number of addicts has risen so sharply is a result of the pandemic. But the problem cannot be solved with their end. Anton believes that parents, educators and paediatricians should be informed first and foremost.

Knowledge has never been more valuable Read F+ now for 30 days for free and get access to all articles on FAZ.NET. READ F+ NOW







The Fasting Clinic Buchinger Wilhelmi on Lake Constance is a strange place, as our Stuttgart correspondent Gustav Theile found out: At first glance, the area has one Atmosphere between mountain doctor and dream ship. It is quiet, monastic even. But it’s not spartan, it’s more luxurious than in most top hotels. The rich and the super rich, the beautiful and the not-so-beautiful seek treatment here. They meditate and read, do light exercise and long walks, spoon broth and sip tea. The text is part of our new cross-departmental focus “Healthy and Fit”.

Keep it that way during the Easter period – my colleague Felix Hooß, who is one of the brains behind our F+ offer, will take over here for the next two weeks.

Thank you for your interest in our digital offers and best regards,

Yours, Carsten Knop

Publisher Frankfurter

general newspaper