The president of Chile, Gabriel Boricasked this Monday that “violence never again replace democratic debate” and said that the 50th anniversary of the 1973 coup d’état is an opportunity to “strengthen coexistence.”

“Today we say before Chile and the world: democracy today and always,” said Boric, the most leftist president to come to power since the overthrown Salvador Allende (1970-1973).

In a speech sense, Boric assured that “democracy is a continuous construction” and “the only way to advance to a more just and humane society”.

“Between diversity and among those who think differently, with whom we can build a better society,” said the president, the only one born after the coup, like 70% of Chileans.

Chile reaches 50 years since the coup in a great polarization and with a very tense political class that is not capable of reaching consensus on the democratic breakdown.

Commemoration ceremony for the 50th anniversary of the military coup in Chile. Photo: Javier TORRES / AFP

Both the traditional right, grouped in the Chile Vamos coalition, and the most extreme right of the Republican Party refused to participate in the commemorative events and declined to sign a joint declaration in favor of democracy.

Boric, 37, thanked the country’s four living former presidents, including the conservative Sebastián Piñera, who governed alongside the Chile Vamos parties, for signing the so-called “Santiago Commitment,” a letter with four points to defend democracy .

“Reconciliation does not involve equalizing responsibilities between victims and perpetrators, but rather doing everything in our power to have truth and justice,” said Boric, who recently announced the first national plan to search for those who disappeared during the regime of Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990).

The Independent Democratic Union (UDI), one of the parties of Chile Vamos and of Pinochet origin, published a harsh statement this Monday in which it assured that the coup was “inevitable” because during Allende’s Popular Unity Government “an social, political and institutional breakdown”.

“I do not regret for a second being, together with my Government, on the side of those who suffered,” said Boric, who described Allende as a man “with an impeccable democratic trajectory” and “an interpreter of great desires for justice” and thanked different countries in the region for having given asylum to thousands of Chileans.

The coup began a cruel 17-year dictatorship that left more than 40,000 victims, including at least 3,200 murdered opponents.of which a thousand remain missing.

Before the ceremony, Boric offered a breakfast and a tour of La Moneda (seat of Government) to the international leaders and personalities invited to the event, including the presidents of Mexico, Colombia, Bolivia and Uruguay, as well as the prime minister of Portugal.

