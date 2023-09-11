Home page politics

From: Maximilian Kurz

Foreign Minister Kuleba thanks Baerbock for German support in the war. However, he criticizes the unwillingness to deliver Taurus.

Kiev – German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is a guest in Ukraine. The minister has no hope of a quick decision by the federal government on the delivery of Taurus cruise missiles. Your Ukrainian colleague criticizes this.

Taurus: No decision in sight soon

During her visit to the Ukrainian capital Kiev, German Foreign Minister Baerbock had to answer questions today. The topic surrounding the Taurus cruise missiles was particularly emotional. The minister explained: “We in Europe know: you are also defending our European freedom here.” However, when it comes to weapons deliveries from Germany, “all questions must first be clarified”.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba could not understand the German federal government’s hesitation. The minister stated: “I don’t understand why we are wasting time.” He also said: “You will do it anyway.”

Tanks, drones, air defense: weapons for Ukraine

Ukraine war: Kiev says thank you for the “Cheetah” tank

Despite the lack of understanding about the lack of decisions from Berlin, the Ukrainian thanked Germany for the weapons it supplied. The Gepard anti-aircraft tank in particular was able to help Ukraine in its defense. However, Kiev has long been demanding more German weapons in the Ukraine war.

The reason for the federal government’s long decision-making process on the “Taurus” issue is fears that Russia could be attacked with it. The German federal government is weighing heavily on the possibility of retaliation if cruise missiles are fired from Ukraine into Russian territory. However, Kiev has promised not to use Western weapons to attack Russian territory.

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) gives a press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kiev. © Oliver Weiken/dpa

A Neverending Story: The West and its arms supplies to Ukraine

Since the Russian invasion, Ukrainian demands for arms deliveries from Kiev have become clear. The United States of America also kept its promise made a few months ago. Ten M1 Abrams tanks are scheduled to be transferred to Ukraine in mid-September. These are being sent from their current location in Germany to strengthen the counteroffensive against the Russian occupiers. They are the first delivery of a total of 31 promised battle tanks of American origin.

Germany also wants to continue to make a contribution to Ukraine. Loud Berlin newspaper Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has announced a reconstruction conference in Berlin next year. She said: “So that something new can emerge from suffering and destruction, we will tackle reconstruction together.”