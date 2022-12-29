The world of soccer is in mourning. On this day the death of Edson Arantes Do Nascimiento, Pelé, was announced. A month ago he was admitted to the hospital again to comply with the chemotherapy treatment due to colon cancer that was detected in 2021.

The former Brazilian soccer player was undergoing treatment for colon cancer, had covid-19 and developed a lung “infection” that forced him to be hospitalized, but nothing prevents him from remembering the glorious days that the athlete left soccer in the world, as in 1970 when the Guadalajara “stopped working” to see the player.

A photo of Calle Independencia, located in the center of Guadalajara during Mexico 70, circulated on social networks, in which a sign from the ANDA Theater stands out: “Today! We don’t work because we go to see Pele”.

On that occasion, the Brazilian National Team played almost all their World Cup matches in Guadalajara, where they won the affection of the fans and Pelé was very happy during his stay at the Perla Tapatía.

The 1970 World Cup on Labor Day



Pelé played four World Cups, of which he won three: Sweden 1958, Chile 1962; In England 1996 there was a disappointment, but in Mexico 1970 he raised the Jules Rimet, the Soccer World Cup trophy until 1970.

In that edition, Brazil won it by ownership, having won the championship for the third time.

When Santos from Brazil remembered Mexico and Pelé on Labor Day



“Work dignifies a man, but seeing @Pele on the field dignifies him even more. Privileged are those who had the opportunity to live this unforgettable experience,” the Santos team from Brazil wrote on their official Twitter account.

⚽️ “Today! We don’t work because we’re going to see Pelé.”

This legend was found on Independencia street, in the center of Guadalajara during Mexico 70. It is said that during the World Cup they stopped their work to see ‘O Rei’ play. RIP “The King” Pelé.📸 @SantosFC pic.twitter.com/4VJSCN68P5 — INAHmx (@INAHmx) December 29, 2022

