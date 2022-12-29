Dead | “I was born to play football, like Mozart was born to compose and Michelangelo to paint” – Pelé is remembered for these quotes

The AFP news agency compiled the football legend’s words and things said about him.

Thursday dead soccer star Pele or Edson Arantes do Nascimento during his long career and his time in the public eye, he had time to publicly comment on various philosophically profound issues.

Read more: Pelé achieved almost everything in his career and that’s why one thing only bothered him

This article lists quotes and statements made by Pelé himself, collected by the news agency AFP.

“People argue about Pelé and Diego Maradona between. Di Stefano is the best, he is much more comprehensive”, said Pelé in 2009, taking a stand on who is the best player of all time. Alfredo di Stefano was an Argentinian football great who died in 2014.

“I was born to play football, like Mozart was born to compose and Michelangelo to paint”, Pelé described himself.

“Every kid around the world who plays football wants to be Pelé. I have a great responsibility to show them both how to be a man and how to be a football player,” said Pelé in 1999 about his publicity.

“Penalty kick is a coward’s way to score a goal,” said Pelé in his autobiography.

“Everything on this ball is a game. Skip past things. We all end up in the grave. We all end up at the same point, don’t we?” Pelé reflected in 1977.

“I’ve scored more than a thousand goals in my life and the only thing people want to talk about is the one goal I didn’t score,” Pelé commented on the English goalkeeper by Gordon Banks brilliant save in the 1970 World Cup match.

“All right, it’s Pelé’s doing. Bad ones [asiat] are Edson’s”, Pelé explained in 2014 the reason why he uses his nickname.

“Pelé will not die. Pelé will never die. Pelé will go on forever. But Edson is a normal person who will die one day and people tend to forget that,” Pelé reflected on mortality to The Guardian magazine in 2003.

“Inspiration and love went with King Pelé, who left us peacefully today. Along the way, Edson charmed the world with his athletic prowess, ended war, did social work around the world, and spread what he believed to be the cure for all our problems: love. His message today will be a legacy for generations to come. Love, love and love, forever,” Pelé’s Instagram account wrote on Thursday.

“Very the best is Pelé. He is a little [Lionel] Mass above. I have never seen a player like Pelé. I played with him in the New York Cosmos and when you gave him the ball, you couldn’t see him because he was so fast. Pelé was just an instinct,” said Franz Beckenbauer From Pelé.

“Pelé has said that he is football Beethoven. I’ve never heard Beethoven’s music at a football match, so as I’ve said before, whenever he takes the wrong pill, he makes a crazy statement,” said Diego Maradona in 2012.

“Pelé is the only footballer who exceeded the laws of logic,” described the Dutchman Johan Cruyff.

“I can still see him at Studio 54 nightclub, Blondie under both arms, looking like a Roman emperor reclining on a gilded divan and being fed grapes by toga-clad maidens. We were working on his memoirs at the time. Our eyes met and he said: Not in the book, my friend, not in the book,” the editor David Hirshey recalled.