Guamúchil, Sinaloa.- Today the Health Secretary, released 1,585 new Covid-19 infections for the state of Sinaloa, of which 37 belong to the Évora Region, with Salvador Alvarado standing out on the list, with 25 new patients, in the background is Angostura with 10 and the Pueblo Mágico de Mocorito added only two new cases.

On the other hand, and in unfavorable news, Mocorito reported a death caused by Covid 19, and was the only municipality in the Évora Region that reported losses.

Regarding discharges, 27 success cases were formed, of these 12 were raised in Salvador Alvarado, in Angostura in the same way 12 people fought the battle against Covid 19, while in Mocorito added that patients discharged.

So far and as established by the daily report of the Ministry of Health, in Salvador Alvarado there are 22 active cases, Mocorito 2 and Angostura likewise has 2 infected patients. However, in the region there are 52 suspected cases, from Salvador Alvarado there are 25, from Angostura 13 and from Mocorito 14.

So far, the epidemiological traffic light remains yellow and 86 percent of the beds intended for Covid patients are available in the different medical centers in the state.