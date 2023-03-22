Immense joy for Filippo Inzaghi and Angela Robusti: the two have just become parents for their second time

An immense joy experienced yesterday by the former footballer and now coach Philip Inzaghi and by his historic life partner, Angela Robusti. In fact, the two have just become parents for the second time. Little Emilia was born on the day of the arrival of Spring.

Credit: anneannetteiris – Instagram

Truly happy days for several very important personalities in the world of Italian football. Last March 20, it was Andrea Belotti who became a father for the second time.

The former Turin striker, now in Rome and the Italian national team, has in fact embraced the little girl for the first time Blessed. He and his wife Giorgia Duro were already parents of Vittoria, born in 2021.

In 2021, the first child of another of the most prolific strikers in history in Italy, Pippo Inzaghi, was also born. Last October 23, on the day of the first birthday of the little one Edwardthe former Milan, Juventus and national striker and his partner Angela Robusti had given the happy announcement of the second pregnancy on social media.

On Edoardo’s first birthday we joyfully announce the arrival of a pink bow in our family 🎀 We are all waiting for you with lots of love Emilia!! 🧸🎀💕 And you’ve only been with us for five months 🙏🏼

In addition to celebrating the first year of life of their first child, the two lovers had decided to organize a fantastic party gender reveal party in which the color pink was the protagonist.

The joy of Filippo Inzaghi

Credit: pippoinzaghi – Instagram

After months of anxious waiting, Filippo Inzaghi and Angela Robusti have finally welcomed their baby girl. Emilia was born on the day the Primavera team joined and the coach referred to this in the post with which he announced the arrival of the stork:

Today, the first day of spring, you arrived EMILIA, our immense joy 🙏❤️ the mother, a rock, is recovering! With a heart full of love we thank you for the best wishes 🙏🏼

Credit: anneannetteiris – Instagram

Angela also posted a photo while breastfeeding her baby, calling little Emilia the second miracle that her dad gave her.

Lots of i messages of good wishes and congratulations received by the two. Among the many, those of Christian Vieri, Ciro Immobile, Kaka, Cristian Brocchi and many others stand out.