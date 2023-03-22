J-POP Manga announced the guest and event schedule for the Romics spring this year, which will take place from 30 March to 2 April coming. The special guest will be Yudorithe Korean author who became famous with Pandora’s Choice who will present a new disruptive work at the fair: The Conquest of Heaven.

BD and J-POP Manga editions at Romics 2023

Edizioni BD & J-POP Manga participate in the spring edition of the Roman comic fair with many guests and special events!

Milan, 22 March 2023 — With the arrival of spring, the most awaited comic fairs of the year are back! From 30 March to 2 April Edizioni BD & J-POP Manga will participate in Romics 2023. At the usual Stand D07 in Pavilion 7, the Milanese publishing house welcomes its community with many new releases and numerous local and international authors.

As already announced on the publishing house’s social networks, the guest of J-POP Manga will be Yudori, the Korean author who became famous with Pandora’s Choice who will present a new disruptive work at Romics: The Conquest of Heaven. The volume will be available exclusively at the fair and from 4 April in bookstores, comic shops and all online stores.

In 16th-century Holland, Amelie is a young Catholic married to Hans, a wealthy merchant with a passion for collecting. A role, that of the humble and condescending wife, which doesn’t fit well with her rebellious and curious character… Until the husband brings a young slave from his travels who came from distant lands, shattering the fragile balance of the house. Gradually, however, the two women will forge a bond that will push them towards freedom.

In addition to Conquista del Cielo, there will be many hit manga available at the stand including the absolute cult Initial D by Shuichi Shigeno, the Ottoman collection box by Shinnosuke Kanazawa, Choujin X, Mononogatari 2, Tokyo Revengers 25, Umani, on ‘beware of Osamu Tezuka and much more.

Also for Edizioni BD there will be a large number of authors and exclusive novelties for the fair. Giovanni Dell’Oro aka JiokE, author of Pazzia and La casa dei Pulcini, will present a preview of his new horror work, I want your heart. Lorenzo Magalotti will also participate in the Roman event with the new fantasy Qwest! and Letizia Cadonici, author with Marco Nucci of the new thriller series Bloom and designer of House of Slaughter. Scarlet, second volume of the award-winning spin-off series Something is killing the Children by James Tynion IV and Werther Dell’Edera.

Their readers also meet Emanuele Caponera, author of Salomé. Deliver us from good and Leonardo Berghella and Alessandro Starace, creators of the incredible all-Italian euromanga Dada Adventure now in the seventh volume of the series.

Where you can find us:

Stand D07 in Hall 7

Events:

Edizioni BD – Italian comics between neo-fantasy, RPG and shōnen

Friday 31 March, 2.00 pm Pavilion 7, Sala Comics City

Alessandro Starace and Leonardo Berghella, creators of Dada Adventure, and Lorenzo Magalotti, author of Qwest! previewed at Romics, tell the genesis of their fantasy worlds, including inspirations, cues and previews of upcoming creations. Moderated by Dario Sicchio.

A supplì with J-POP Manga

Saturday 1 April, 12.00 Hall 7, Stand D7

An informal chat with J-POP Manga team members. Have questions about the world of comic and manga publishing? Take the opportunity to meet the members behind the editorial staff of J-POP Manga and chat with them about new releases, historical titles and find out more about the publishing world. With Georgia Cocchi Pontalti, Federico Salvan and Alucyel.

Go Nagai. Contemporary Classic

Saturday 1 April, 1.15 pm Pavilion 7, Sala Comics City

On the occasion of the anniversary of the first Super Robot TV broadcast, Repubblica presents a preview of its first manga series, dedicated precisely to the work of Go Nagai with Domenico Guastafierro, Luca Raffaelli, Roberto Recchioni. Moderated by Luca Valtorta

BD Editions – Representing Horror

Saturday 1 April, 2.00 pm Pavilion 5, Movie Village

Letizia Cadonici, illustrator of Bloom and the second volume of House of Slaughter Scarlatto and Giovanni “JiokE” Dell’Oro talk about their new works with the editor of Edizioni BD, Dario Sicchio. Masters in representing the horror, anxiety and perdition of the human being, the two authors will tell of how they learned to master the darkest traits of storytelling.

J-POP Manga – Yudori to the Conquest of Heaven

Sunday 2 April, 1.00 pm Pavilion 7, Sala Comics City

After Pandora’s Choice, Yudori returns to tell the strength of her protagonists and their ability to emancipate themselves from a bigoted world too tied to social and religious conventions. The author presents the new work La Conquista del Cielo together with Francesca Torre.

