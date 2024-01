Saturday, January 27, 2024, 10:48







The facilities of the Real Sociedad Club de Campo de El Palmar host today the first edition of the Murcia Region pickleball tournament, with the participation of players from Elche, Alicante, Albacete, Almería, Madrid and different Murcia municipalities. Registrations were sold out in…