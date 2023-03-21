At the moment, “The Voice Chile” is one of the programs with the largest number of viewers in tune, since in this singing reality, the participants who dare to appear on stage demonstrate their talent and give their best. In this second season, the juries hope to select well to its members and form the best team to win the prize that the production has prepared in the final.Follow HERE LIVE TODAY the FREE ONLINE blind auditions.

What is “The Voice Chile” about?

The four jurors who are going to lead each team in this second season are already prepared to receive the participants on the set of “The Voice Chile“. Once they have their complete team, all the participants will be trained and will compete with each other every week until only one representative remains. This will reach the final, raise the cup and be able to win the prize that has been prepared.

The judges are already ready for the first program of “The Voice Chile”. Photo: @thevoicechile/Instagram

When did the second season of “The Voice Chile” 2023 PREMIERE?

“The Voice Chile” will PREMIERE this Sunday, March 19 on the Chelevisión signal. On this occasion, the drivers who are in charge of the format are Diana Bolocco and Julián Elfenbein.

Diana Bolocco and Julián Elfenbein are the hosts of the second season of “The Voice Chile”. Photo: @thevoicechile/Instagram

What time can “The Voice Chile” be seen?

This successful program is scheduled to be broadcast starting at 10:30 pm, that is, at a time available so that all families can get together and enjoy the talent that the participants are going to demonstrate.

Time in Chile: 10.30 pm

Time in Peru: 8.30 pm

Time in Colombia: 8.30 pm

Time in Ecuador: 8.30 pm

Time in Bolivia: 9.30 pm

Time in Mexico: 7.30 pm

Time in Venezuela: 9.30 pm

Where to see the blind auditions of “The Voice Chile”?

The format was acquired by the television channel Chilevisión, which has turned “The Voice Chile” in one of the favorite programs of hundreds of homes. In addition, to take care of a good management of social networks, in which every day they publish advances, videos, photographs, about the process of each participant.

“The Voice Chile” presents its second season this Sunday, March 19. Photo: Chilevisión

How to watch Chilevisión LIVE?

Chilevision It is a channel that is located in Chilean territory and is an open signal, so it can be seen for free on some channels. Here we leave you a list so you can tune in to the second season of “The Voice Chile” with cable service.

VTR: Channel 21 (Santiago)/711

DirecTV: Channel 151/1151

Movistar: Channel 121/811

Clear: Channel 55/555

You had HD: Channel 57

Entel: Channel 66

World: Channel 15/515

GTD/Telsur: Channel 21/27.

Who are part of the jury of “The Voice Chile” 2023?

This second season is renewed and, with it, four new judges who promise to entertain homes. “The Voice Chile” presents Prince Royce, José Luis “Puma” Rodríguez, Francisca Valenzuela and Beto Cuevas as the coaches of the next talents of the singing reality.

“The Voice Chile” will surprise viewers with funny judges. Photo: @thevoicechile/Instagram

Who won the 2022 season of “The voice Chile”?

After a long season of “The voice Chile“, the winner of the famous singing program was Pablo Rojas, representative of the Gente de Zona duo team. In the final he dazzled the audience with his interpretation of “In the black silence of the night”.