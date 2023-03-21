Operation will seize machines used for illegal activity in the Sararé indigenous land, in the municipality of Pontes e Lacerda

The PF (Federal Police) unleashed this Tuesday (21.mar.2023) another phase of the Alfeu operation, whose objective is to repress the criminal activity of illegal gold extraction and illicit appropriation of Union assets throughout the territory of the Sararé Indigenous Land, close to the municipality of Pontes and Lacerda (MT).

The Army (Operação Ágata), the Environmental Military Police and Funai (National Indian Foundation) take part in the action.

At this stage of the operation, the machines used in illegal mining will be seized and, if they are in good working order and present the possibility of being removed through the forest, they will be passed on to public agencies and neighboring municipalities in the degraded area, as determined by court order.

In the case of goods with no expressive monetary value or difficult to remove from the site, the PF must destroy the equipment to repress the illegal practice.

In addition, the Federal Police plans to gather supporting materials to proceed with criminal investigations and, in this way, identify the financiers of the illegal activity. The corporation also seeks to undo the criminal organization that has caused irreversible environmental damage within the Sararé Indigenous Land.

According to the PF, TI is a place well known for its “intense” illegal mining activity. The practice, it says the corporation, requires the Federal Police to act in an investigative manner and in ostensive actions.

Mining is one of the central problems of the Amazon region, which led to intervention in the Sararé IT. Gold is the motivation for the invasions in the Mato Grosso region.

The exploitation of natural resources has been the reason for the use of the National Force in indigenous lands in Brazil in recent months.

As a result, recently, on March 15, the Ministry of Justice and Public Security extended the use of the National Public Security Force to assist Funai in indigenous lands in Pará, Mato Grosso and Rio Grande do Sul.

Watch part of this Tuesday’s operation (58s):