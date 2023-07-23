07/23/2023 – 10:22 am
The week between July 23 and 29, 2023 is a festive day celebrated in countries such as Brazil, Portugal and Spain. On the 26th of July Grandparents’ Day is celebrated. The date was chosen by the Catholic Church as a way of honoring the parents of Mary and Jesus’ grandparents, called Ana and Joaquim, and is celebrated as a way of paying homage to these family members considered wiser due to their vast life experience.
In 2021, the grandchildren sent messages to their grandparents on Rio reporternewspaper of TV Brazil.
Already on the radios, in the same year, the program Rio Magazine interviewed psychologist Fabiola Bloch to talk about this very important relationship:
Another important date in the week is National Writer’s Day, celebrated on July 25th. The famous Bahian author Jorge Amado (1912-2001) had already, in 1960, written 11 (of his 16) novels. He was, at the time, vice-president of the Brazilian Union of Writers (UBE) and, together with the president of the entity and immortal of the ABL, João Pelegrino Junior (1898-1983), had the initiative to organize the 1st Festival of the Brazilian Writer. In addition to the event, a government decree instituted the date of the National Writer’s Day.
In 2019, the program National Afternoon talked about the subject with the cordelist and writer Gustavo Dourado. He stated that Brazil is a breadbasket of writers and that it is necessary to work hard in the profession. Listen to the interview:
The writer Conceição Evaristo, that illustrates this report, launched this month, in the city of Rio de Janeiro, a new cultural space, Casa Escrivência. The writer had been preparing for one day to have a place where she could dispose of her bibliographic and artistic collection. Click here and check out the full report.
Candelária Slaughter
At the beginning of the week (23), the Chacina da Candelária completes 30 years. In the early hours of July 23, 1993, police officers executed eight children and teenagers who were sleeping in front of the Candelária church, in downtown Rio de Janeiro. In 2018, when the slaughter completed 25 years, reporter Raquel Júnia heard from relatives of the victims who were still waiting for compensation to be paid. Listen to the audio posted on National Radio Agency:
A TV Brazil also remembered the historical date, in 2018, in the newspaper Reporter Brazil:
Combating Hepatitis
The 28th of July is dedicated to fighting the disease. Data endorsed by the World Health Organization, WHO, hepatitis are diseases caused by viruses and it is estimated that 57% of cases of liver cirrhosis and 78% of cases of primary liver cancer are caused by hepatitis B and C viruses. Last year, the TV Brazil spoke on the subject in Reporter Brasil Tarde:
Personalities
On the 25th, the singer and composer from Rio de Janeiro, Sueli Costa, would be completing 80 years. The artist died on March 4, 2023, aged 79. The Rádio Memória program recalled Sueli’s participation in the program Live with Friends, displayed by MEC radioin August 2007. Dylan Araújo chatted with the researcher of the collection of EBCFernanda Buarque, about this homage. Follow the details:
The next day (26), Michael Philip Jagger, better known as Mick Jagger and lead singer of the band “The Rolling Stones” turns 80 years old. In 2021, Foo Fighters singer and frontman Dave Grohl released a song called Eazy Sleazy, an irony about life affected by the pandemic, the Reporter Brasil Tarde showed a snippet of the composition. Check out:
Check out the weekly list of Today is the Day with dates, historical facts and holidays:
July 23 to 29, 2023
23
Birth of the bumba master Meu Boi Apolônio Melônio (105 years old)
Birth of the Gaucho musician Renato Borghetti (60 years old) – one of the most renowned artists representing southern musicality, he performs in Brazil, at festivals and parties in the South and, with the same success, at June festivals in the Northeast, and in concerts in theaters in several capitals, including Teatro Amazonas, in addition to presentations abroad, in cities such as Munich and Stuttgart, among others
The Candelária massacre takes place (30 years)
24
Death of actor, comedian and composer from São Paulo Rogério Cardoso (20 years old)
Birth of sociologist, professor and literary critic from Rio de Janeiro Antônio Candido de Mello e Souza, Antonio Candido (105 years old)
Birth of Venezuelan military and political leader Simón Bolívar (240 years old)
Birth of the poet, folklorist, painter, actor, Black Movement and Communist Party militant, and playwright from Pernambuco Solano Trindade (115 years old)
Creation of the Federal Highway Police, by Washington Luiz, with the name “Policia das Estradas” (95 years)
25
Birth of the Goiás singer Emival Eterno Costa, Leonardo, from the duo Leandro & Leonardo (60 years old)
Birth of Fluminense singer and songwriter Sueli Costa (80 years old)
Creation of the Ministry of Health in Brazil (70 years)
Birth of the world’s first test-tube baby, Louise Brown (age 45)
International Day of Afro-Latin American, Afro-Caribbean and Diaspora Women / National Day of Tereza de Benguela and Black Women
National Writer’s Day – celebration of Brazil, which would have been instituted by government decree in 1960, in tribute to the success of the “1st Brazilian Writer Festival”, which was organized in 1960 by the Brazilian Writers Union, based on the initiative of Brazilian writers and then UBC directors, João Peregrino Júnior and Jorge Amado
26
Birth of English singer Michael Philip Jagger, Mick Jagger (80 years old) – lead singer of the band “The Rolling Stones”
Founding of the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation, the FBI (115 years)
Grandparents’ Day – festive day celebrated in some way in various places, in honor of Santa Ana and São Joaquim, who are venerated as the parents of Santa Maria and grandparents of the Child Jesus, in addition to being considered the patron saints of Grandparents and Housekeepers
27
Signed the armistice declaring the end of the Korean War and division of the country between North and South Korea (70 years)
28
Death of Pernambuco cangaceiro Virgulino Ferreira da Silva, Lampião, and his Bahian companion Maria Gomes de Oliveira, Maria Bonita (85 years old)
Birth of singer and composer from São Paulo Guilherme Arantes (70 years old)
Death of singer Mário de Souza Marques Filho, known as Noite Ilustrada (20 years old) – in 1958, he was hired by Rádio Nacional
World Hepatitis Day – endorsed by the World Health Organization
29
Birth of Italian politician and leader of the National Fascist Party Benito Mussolini (140 years old)
Death of Spanish filmmaker Luis Buñel (40 years old)
Death of actor and filmmaker from Piauí based in Brasília Afonso Brazza (20 years old)
US President Dwight D. Eisenhower signs the National Aeronautics and Space Act, establishing the US agency of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) (65 years old)
Beginning of the London Olympics (75 years old)
