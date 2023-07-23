Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 07/23/2023 – 10:22 am Share

The week between July 23 and 29, 2023 is a festive day celebrated in countries such as Brazil, Portugal and Spain. On the 26th of July Grandparents’ Day is celebrated. The date was chosen by the Catholic Church as a way of honoring the parents of Mary and Jesus’ grandparents, called Ana and Joaquim, and is celebrated as a way of paying homage to these family members considered wiser due to their vast life experience.

In 2021, the grandchildren sent messages to their grandparents on Rio reporternewspaper of TV Brazil.

Already on the radios, in the same year, the program Rio Magazine interviewed psychologist Fabiola Bloch to talk about this very important relationship:

Another important date in the week is National Writer’s Day, celebrated on July 25th. The famous Bahian author Jorge Amado (1912-2001) had already, in 1960, written 11 (of his 16) novels. He was, at the time, vice-president of the Brazilian Union of Writers (UBE) and, together with the president of the entity and immortal of the ABL, João Pelegrino Junior (1898-1983), had the initiative to organize the 1st Festival of the Brazilian Writer. In addition to the event, a government decree instituted the date of the National Writer’s Day.

In 2019, the program National Afternoon talked about the subject with the cordelist and writer Gustavo Dourado. He stated that Brazil is a breadbasket of writers and that it is necessary to work hard in the profession. Listen to the interview:

The writer Conceição Evaristo, that illustrates this report, launched this month, in the city of Rio de Janeiro, a new cultural space, Casa Escrivência. The writer had been preparing for one day to have a place where she could dispose of her bibliographic and artistic collection. Click here and check out the full report.

Candelária Slaughter

At the beginning of the week (23), the Chacina da Candelária completes 30 years. In the early hours of July 23, 1993, police officers executed eight children and teenagers who were sleeping in front of the Candelária church, in downtown Rio de Janeiro. In 2018, when the slaughter completed 25 years, reporter Raquel Júnia heard from relatives of the victims who were still waiting for compensation to be paid. Listen to the audio posted on National Radio Agency:

A TV Brazil also remembered the historical date, in 2018, in the newspaper Reporter Brazil:

Combating Hepatitis

The 28th of July is dedicated to fighting the disease. Data endorsed by the World Health Organization, WHO, hepatitis are diseases caused by viruses and it is estimated that 57% of cases of liver cirrhosis and 78% of cases of primary liver cancer are caused by hepatitis B and C viruses. Last year, the TV Brazil spoke on the subject in Reporter Brasil Tarde:

Personalities

On the 25th, the singer and composer from Rio de Janeiro, Sueli Costa, would be completing 80 years. The artist died on March 4, 2023, aged 79. The Rádio Memória program recalled Sueli’s participation in the program Live with Friends, displayed by MEC radioin August 2007. Dylan Araújo chatted with the researcher of the collection of EBCFernanda Buarque, about this homage. Follow the details:

The next day (26), Michael Philip Jagger, better known as Mick Jagger and lead singer of the band “The Rolling Stones” turns 80 years old. In 2021, Foo Fighters singer and frontman Dave Grohl released a song called Eazy Sleazy, an irony about life affected by the pandemic, the Reporter Brasil Tarde showed a snippet of the composition. Check out:

Check out the weekly list of Today is the Day with dates, historical facts and holidays:

