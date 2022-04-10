This week, Friday (the 15th) will be, for many people, a day of “breathing”. Good Friday, celebrated by billions of Christians around the world, is, in Brazil, a national holiday. But the week that starts this Sunday (10) is not limited to the religious date.

Hoje é Dia recalls other important dates, such as the 105th anniversary of the birth of José Datrino, better known as “Profeta Gentileza”. When his birth turned 100, the Brazil Agency and the TV Brazil made special materials, which can be remembered here and in the video below:

On the 13th, Brazilian music celebrates the 100th anniversary of the birth of Dona Ivone Lara, one of the matriarchs of samba in Brazil. Deceased in 2020, she was honored at the TV Brazil at the time with the screening of an interview recorded in 1985, which can be seen below:

On the 14th, the birth of Maranhense writer Aluísio Azevedo, author of classics of national literature such as “O Cortiço”, completes 165 years. He has already been honored and his story is told in the TV Brazil in matters like this Reporter Maranhão.

570 years of Leonardo da Vinci

Another famous figure remembered this week is that of Leonardo da Vinci. Considered one of the greatest names in art in history, he had his entire trajectory told in the program On the Trail of Historyfrom EBC radios in 2020. He was born on April 15, 1542. Detail: Da Vinci’s birth date gave rise to a commemorative date. Also on April 15th is Designer’s Day.

Anthem, Coffee and Voice Day

Speaking of celebrations, the week also features the Brazilian National Anthem Day (day 13), world coffee day (14th) and World Voice Day (16/04). Last year, the Brazil Agency made a special story about the date with voice actors that enchant the imagination of people behind famous characters such as Olívia Toothpick (Popeye), Wolverine (X-Men) and Tigger (Winnie the Pooh). The interview was one of the last for voice actor Isaac Bardavid, who died in 2022.

Historical dates are also remembered in the week. On the 11th, the break of diplomatic relations between Brazil and Germany in the 1st World War completes 105 years. On the 12th, the beginning of the Guerrilha do Araguaia turns 50 years old. In 2016, the History Todaygives National Radio Agency, told the story of the beginning of the conflicts.

Check out the weekly list of Hoje é Dia with dates, historical facts and holidays:

April 10th to 16th, 2022 11 Birth of the urban preacher from São Paulo, José Datrino, the Prophet Gentileza (105 years old) – known for the inscriptions on the Viaduto do Gasómetro Brazil breaks diplomatic relations with Germany in World War I (100 years) World Parkinson’s Disease Day 12 Beginning of the Guerrilha do Araguaia (50 years old) – it was a fight between communist guerrillas and the Brazilian Armed Forces in the north of the current state of Tocantins 13 Birth of Rio de Janeiro singer and songwriter Dona Ivone Lara (100 years old) Birth of the Bahian singer, songwriter and guitarist Rosa Passos (70 years old) Death of radio broadcaster, presenter and businessman from Rio de Janeiro Osvaldo Sargentelli (20 years old) – he was a presenter on TVE-RJ Brazilian National Anthem Day 14 Born of Maranhão writer Aluísio Azevedo (165 years old) Death of Brazilian filmmaker Paulo César Saraceni (10 years old) – one of the mentors of Cinema Novo Death of Brazilian anthropologist Gilberto Velho (10 years old) world coffee day Founded of Santos Futebol Clube (110 years) 15 Birth of Italian polymath Leonardo da Vinci (570 years old) Good Friday (movable date) World Designer Day – the date was created to commemorate the birthday of Leonardo da Vinci National Child Disarmament Day National Soil Conservation Day Ending racial segregation in American baseball, with African-American athlete Jackie Robinson making his MLB debut for the Brooklyn Dodgers (age 75) Titanic ship sinks in the Atlantic Ocean (110 years) 16 Birth of Joseph Ratzinger, Pope Benedict XVI (95 years old) Death of São Paulo swimmer Maria Lenk (15 years old) – first Brazilian swimmer to set a world record world voice day The last unit of the Chevrolet Opala was manufactured, this being the 1 millionth unit (30 years old)

