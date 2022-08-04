The National Women’s Soccer League continues and the teams are getting closer to concluding the tournament since this week will be played the 13th round of 20 where the OL Reign will face the Houston Dash this coming Sunday, August 7.
After having finished the Concacaf tournament in Monterrey, where the United States National Team was proclaimed champion of the tournament, the players who participated representing their country are back with their NWSL teams. Such is the case of player Sofia Huerta who, after a week away, returned to activity with OL Reign.
OL Reign faced Angel City FC on matchday 12 and both teams were the protagonists of a great encounter. The Angelinas started by winning the game 2-0 and the outlook was not good for OL Reign after this score. Fortunately for their fans, Jessica Fishlock put the OL Reign in the fight and Sofia Huerta made her star appearance with the team scoring a great goal to give her squad 2-2. The player who took the cake was newcomer Tobin Heath who made her debut for OL Reign scoring the winning goal.
Tobin Heath and Huerta became the stars of the match and now OL Reign is placed at number 4 in the general table. The squad is below the Houston Dash who will be their next rival.
