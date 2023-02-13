Although the Canarinha team has a 20-year drought without a World Cup title, Brazilian soccer never tires of producing talent. A talent that is sold at a very good price to Europe even when the players are still teenagers. The best examples are the movements that Real Madrid has made for Vinicius and Rodrygo, whom they signed when they were still interesting projects and today they make a difference for the squad.
It almost seems like a tradition that European clubs are surveying the market in Brazil seeking to win the best jewels in the crown, and the CONMEBOL U-20 tournament has been a showcase where various talents have been put on the table of interest. from the old continent. The most, the best scorer in the tournament, and who is already a figure of Atlético Paranaense despite being only 17 years old. It treats of the young Vitor Roque, to whom yearns the Barcelona, but today the culés have more competition than ever.
The president of Paranaense has confirmed that his footballer is in the sights of several of the best teams in the world, stating that Barcelona as well as the Big Six of the Premier League want to close their signing for the summer market. However, he also pointed out that none of the interested parties has submitted an offer that meets the amount that the club wishes to enter. It is known that Roque wants to join Xavi’s project, but the culés will have to face a complex battle for it.
