Mexico.- Carlos Rivera’s wife, Cynthia Rodríguez, caused a stir on social networks after publishing a photograph with one of the presenters of the ‘Today’ programdespite having been one of the most prominent hosts of ‘come joy‘.

The publication of the renowned Mexican actress caused countless speculations about a possible return to the small screen.

It should be noted that at the end of 2022, Cynthia officially announced her departure from the star program of Aztec TVwhich is why Internet users did not stop rumors that he could join Televisa.

It was this Monday, May 8, that the television host left thousands surprised after the publication she made through her stories on the Instagram platform, where poses with Tania Rincónwho was also his partner in ‘VLA’.

With this publication it is clear that despite the fact that Tania began to work with the VLA competition, together with figures such as Galilea Montijo and Andrea Legarreta, she still continues to maintain a strong bond with Cynthia.

And it is that Tania took the opportunity to wish Cynthia Rodríguez a happy birthday, because today she celebrates her 39 years of age in a big way.

“My beautiful Cynthia Rodríguez, you know how much I love you and I wish you a great return to the Sun. You are two away from becoming the most spectacular mother in the world. Happy birthday”, are the words that Tania wrote for Cynthia online social.

Cynthia Rodríguez was born in the state of Coahuila in 1984, and thanks to her participation as one of the main hosts in ‘Venga la Alegría’ for several years of work, she became one of the most outstanding presenters on Mexican television.