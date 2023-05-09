The Emirates Red Crescent teams continue their humanitarian efforts as part of their participation in Operation “The Gallant Knight 2”, which was launched by the Joint Operations Command at the Ministry of Defense, as part of the continuous support for the Syrian Arab Republic following the February 6 earthquake, where more than 156,000 food parcels were distributed to a total of 780,000 beneficiaries. Syrian.

The UAE continues its efforts to support the brothers in Syria during the recovery and rehabilitation phase, by providing foodstuffs, medical supplies, and medicines on an ongoing basis, identifying the needs of the various sectors, and providing the necessary basic needs for the Syrian brothers.

The Emirates Red Crescent stated that the food parcels, which came via the air and sea bridge, were distributed in the governorates of Lattakia, Hama, Homs, Aleppo and Tartous. Distribution of materials and necessities for living, such as clothes, blankets, and others.

In turn, Mohammed Khamis Al-Kaabi, head of the Emirates Red Crescent delegation in Syria, said that efforts are continuing to provide support and aid to the brothers in Syria, as food parcels continue to be distributed to the most needy Syrian families affected by the earthquake, adding that the Emirates Red Crescent Authority’s strategy determines the contents of food parcels according to For the needs of each country in terms of consumables, nutritional supplements, and others.

It is worth noting that “Operation Gallant Knight 2” is one of the most important forms of UAE support under the directives of the wise leadership of the Syrian people, during which 181 aircraft and 3 ships loaded with basic foodstuffs, medicines and medical supplies were flown, as part of its efforts to enhance the recovery phase for the benefit of the brotherly Syrian people.