Despite being a state with eleven riversand twelve large dams, Sinaloa suffer another serious droughtwhich will be the mark of what we will have in the years to come, because we are in the era of boiling as a consequence of climate change.

We will never get tired of insist that the governments locals, and even nationals, consider this issue to be part of international forums and not a local problem, when in reality, the effects by rise in biosphere temperature These are issues that we must all take on, from individuals, homes, neighborhoods, neighborhoods, city councils and countries.

In accordance with With waterthe water reserves in dams only they reach for little more than three monthsand it is not noticed that we will have rains early, so an unpromising spring is approaching for agriculture and activities that depend on the vital liquid.

The authorities have mobilized some public resources to mitigate its most serious consequences, such as bringing pipes to rural communities and popular neighborhoods, but what is required is a comprehensive strategy for domestic and productive savings.

Every day that passes the problem worsens due to the lack of this strategy, since in all directions there are houses where they water in full sun either wetting roads with dust of irresponsible way.

The shortage is already claiming victims in dozens of neighborhoods in the south of Culiacán and hundreds of towns, and the waste continues. Japac is one of the best public companies we have, but in this situation it has failed to properly alert the population, rationalize its use, repair leaks and warn that if the drought continues we will enter the list of cities that test water .

Candidates for different elected positions should stop competing to see who offers the most benefits to the population to win the vote, and bring up water supply and use policies for discussion. Households must also become aware that we cannot be wasting money when washing belongings, bathing, using the toilet, watering plants. The use of swimming pools in private homes must be prohibited immediately as an urgent measure.

With this emergency due to lack of water, we see how right the ousted mayor Jesús Estrada Ferreiro was in opposing the unrestricted sale of cheaper water to the elderly, unnecessarily benefiting broad sections of the population who have the economic capacity to pay. the service, which has a really low price.

It is also pending to reorient Sinaloa's agricultural development model, which practically depends on water for very low-value crops such as corn, since to achieve one kilogram of cereal, a total of 800 liters are required during the season. Instead of selling corn as an agricultural state, we are giving away water with surplus production. However, the problem of agriculture appears as a secondary issue on the agendas of political parties, turning to issues of security and social policy as if the economy did not matter.

In water issues there cannot be populism, since those who will gain the most from the drought are the large transnational companies that sell bottled water.

Children

Political campaigns have always been propaganda wars and attacks that border on the offensive. Now not only the candidates but also their family and mainly their children are the object of criticism. But now that we are experiencing a populist wave that operates by creating culprits for anything to find evildoers against “the people.” It is sad to admit it, but whoever decides to run as a candidate must assume that this will be inevitable. Nobody calls themselves surprised.

More from the same author: