All Roland Garros and the world of tennis I was waiting for this moment. The duel between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz it was lived from the moment it was confirmed as a kind of early end of the tournament, a Generational clash between one of the most dominant tennis players of his era and another who aspires to exercise the same level of hierarchy in the coming years. And already from the start of the first semi-final, those promises were emphatically fulfilled.

(It may be of interest to you: Carlos Alcaraz loses injured against Djokovic in the Roland Garros semifinals).

Based on their impressive campaign, in which they had dropped just one set and had to play only one tie break (in the win over Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarterfinals), the Spanish started as the favourite, but throughout the first set the current number 3 in the world exhibited his arsenal of strong and long shots and drops that demanded his rival to the maximum, to go on to win 6-3.

But the leader of ATP rankings He was unaffected by the Serb’s early dominance, and his response early in the second set aroused equal parts disbelief and admiration throughout the Court Philippe Chatrier.

Carlos Alcaraz, at Roland Garros 2023. See also Disorders in Ibagué for buying tickets for the final, video

In the third game, Djokovic returned a serve from Alcaraz with his characteristic power to go on to take control of the rally, and then attacked with another of his drops that have become his trademark.

The Murcian arrived demanding, and his rival believed that with a long slice he could keep the point. It seemed that the only option for the world number 1 was to look for the shot through the legs, but instead drew an almost impossible blow, with amazing flexibility, in which he managed to turn and take an unattainable right hand pass. Djokovic had no choice but to extend his arms and surrender to one of the best balls in the game.

The incredible point that Carlos Alcaraz won at Roland Garros



A point like that did not deserve anything other than a standing ovation from all the spectators in the stadium, who stopped to applaud him, surprised by the result. But the most incredible thing was that his development was almost identical to another definition in the same instance of Roland Garros, but with a difference of 17 years and other illustrious interpreters, Roger Federer and David Nalbandian.

(You can also read: Novak Djokovic ‘got out of his clothes’, fought with everyone and won, video).

As Djokovic tried, the Argentine also brought his opponent to the net with a drop and then pushed him back with another slice shot, but the Swiss hit the exact same shot in 2006 that Alcaraz dreamed up in 2023, and elicited the same admiring reaction.

Luckily for the Spaniard, Alcaraz got that excellent point contributed to his comeback in the second quarter, where he was able to consolidate himself in the best way in the match after a difficult first set, and exhibited his own drop shot festival that they pushed Djokovic to the limit physically.

He was able to close the set at 6-3 against an opponent who showed ailments in his left arm, but the serbian continued to battle and it was not until the twelfth game that the Murcian finally got the partial 7-5.

(Read here: Casper Ruud will face Novak Djokovic in the Roland Garros final).

Another magnificent point that Alcaraz saved in the second set



Unfortunately, Alcaraz could not maintain those good feelings in the rest of the match. At the start of the third set, the Murcian suffered a strain in his right leg that completely changed the dynamics of the party.

He had to be treated by his medical team and even had to give up a game for doing it at a time when rest was not appropriate, but even so he tried to do everything possible to continue playing. AND Djokovic capitalized on this unexpected advantage, sweeping his rival to keep the match for a final result of 6-3, 5-7, 6-1 and 6-1.

The Nation (Argentina) / GDA

Receive on your Whatsapp all the sports news of the day, matches, leagues and races instantly

More news in EL TIEMPO