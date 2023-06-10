CBA – semi-final – working day 2 barca Unicaja

Unicaja achieved what seemed impossible. In the midst of the ACB League semifinal, they became the first team to attack the Palau Blaugrana throughout the season. The Barcelona field impregnable, the team led by Jasikevicius chose the wrong moment to get confused, give up a win and allow the team from Malaga to equalize the best-of-five series and reach, at least, the fourth game.

Barcelona began with problems in attack, which did not affect Unicaja, who was on his own. After 5.33m of play, the men who played at home had only scored one point, and the score shot up to 1-14 that set off alarm bells on their bench. No success of eight shots to the basket was the worrying balance of the first minutes of the game, but Barça did not break down, they knew that this could be very long.

Jokubaitis took to the field, and his lack of complexes allowed his team to lighten the pressure a bit, although he had a solid team led by Kendrick Perry, who kept up his game despite the fact that Laprovittola began to show signs of life in the last few moments of the first quarter, which ended with a seven-point lead for the team from Malaga (18-25).

The scoring crisis, of course, was not going to last forever in a team with such good gunners; nor was defensive negligence, which is why Unicaja prepared to stop the blaugrana offensive, which they partially achieved. However, what he could not achieve was that the defensive plans ordered by Jasikevicius were carried out with precision. The visiting team went from scoring 25 in the first quarter to adding ten less in the second. The other inconvenience for the Malaga team was Perry’s third foul, the engine of Unicaja, which left Carter an orphan. It was difficult for the Verdiblancos to move the ball, with a stickier defense from Barcelona. Their passing lane was clouded and even so, they managed to reach the break still with an advantage (40-37).

And despite the good start after the break, with two good deeds from Carter, Barcelona began to pick up its cruising speed. Unicaja’s attacking fluidity problems continued and the home team began to steal balls due to their better defensive efficiency and because Laprovittola threw the team behind him. At 6.45, Barça tied the game for the first time since the kick-off (45-45), and a minute later, a shot from the Argentine put the Barça team ahead, after more than half a game.

Unicaja went into crisis and for a few moments it could be thought that it was leaving the game, because with Laprovittola in supersonic mode, Barcelona reached its maximum advantage (54-49) after a 14-2 run. But the visiting team did not break, which, in a game that was beginning to be played in gusts, replied with another forceful score in their favor (3-16), to look for the last quarter again with an advantage. Erjin’s actions in defense stopped Barça in the final moments of the set. In addition, Laprovittola, intense in any action, had accumulated four fouls.

In the last ten minutes, Ibon Navarro’s team brought out everything they had inside. An accumulated run of 10-27 gave them a twelve-point lead (64-76) with five minutes to go in a game that almost ended there.

