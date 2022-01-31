Noemi Baratto at UeD showed herself like this. Today Matteo Fioravanti’s former suitor has revolutionized her look

The first part of this edition of UeD had protagonists that the public undoubtedly appreciated greatly. Among them, it is impossible not to mention the suitor Noemi Baratto. The girl had come to the dating show studio to win the heart of the tronista Matteo Fioravanti.

Source UeD study

Apparently, the girl has fully succeeded in her intent, as Matteo went out hand in hand with her. Certain, the choice of the tronista it was decidedly anomalous with respect to how these things usually take place within the program.

Indeed, the boy decided to leave the studio earlier of time, after realizing the strong chemistry that existed between him and Noemi. Despite this sort of love at first sight, the relationship between the two did not have the hoped-for success.

Matteo and Noemi, in fact, yes they are left after just a few weeks from their farewell to the studio. In any case, the public remained very fond of both. The many followers that the former suitor has on her Instagram profile are certainly proof of this.

And it is precisely for the content she posted on her profile that Noemi is back in the spotlight. From what can be seen from the photos the girl has posted, it would seem that she has decided to completely distort its appearance.

Specifically, it is the hair color that has radically changed the attention. Of course, the girl didn’t touch her gorgeous curls, but she decided to say goodbye to the classic brown to be daring with a slightly brighter color.

Now, Noemi sports a particular color purplish red, almost marc, which in truth gives it a lot. Many, however, are not of the same opinion and believe that the former suitor looked better with her previous look. One thing is certainly, Noemi is always beautiful.