The meetings of the two teams carry many unforgettable memories for the African audience, so what does history tell us about the expected battle between Egypt and Cameroon?

This is what Sky News Arabia will show in the following lines.

The Egyptian team faced the “Untamed Lions” in 27 matches, and the Pharaohs won 15 matches, while 6 matches were drawn, and Cameroon won 6 matches.

The history of the confrontations in Al-Kan

In the African Cup of Nations, the two teams met in 10 matches before, the Egyptian team won in 4 matches, and lost in 4 matches, while the draw came in two matches, one of which resulted in the victory of the Pharaohs on penalties. During these matches, the Pharaohs scored 11 goals and conceded their nets. 9 goals.

This is the first time that the two teams clash in the semi-finals, as they have met in the group stage on five occasions, in the quarter-finals twice, and in 3 finals.

The first confrontations between the two teams in the “Alcan” was in the 1984 edition in Côte d’Ivoire, and ended with Egypt winning with a clean goal in the group stage.

In 1986, the two teams met in the final of the African Nations, during which the owner of the land and the Egyptian public achieved the title after kicks of luck smiled at him, after the end of the original and extra time for the match in a goalless draw.

Cameroon’s first victory over the Egyptians in the “African Nations” was achieved in 1988, with a clean goal scored by the legend Roger Milla, in the group stage.

Cameroon’s victories continued in 1996 in Morocco, also during the group stage, with two goals against a goal.

The third consecutive victory was also for Cameroon in the quarter-finals of the 2002 edition in Mali, where Cameroon won with a clean goal.

In Tunisia in the 2004 edition, the two teams failed to score in the meeting that brought them together in the group stage, so the match ended in a goalless draw.

The 2008 version witnessed two confrontations between the two teams, the first in the group stage and ended with the Pharaohs winning 4-2, and the second was in the final match, during which the Egyptians won the sixth title in their history, with the famous Abu Trika goal, after a wonderful pass from Mohamed Zidan at the end of the second half of the match .

In Angola in 2010, Egypt consolidated its supremacy by defeating Cameroon 3-1 in the quarter-finals, after which the “Pharaohs” won the title.

The last confrontation between the two teams was in Gabon in 2017, in the final match that ended with the Lions winning 2-1, where Mohamed Elneny scored for Egypt, while Nicolas Nicolo and Vincent Aboubakar (the current tournament’s top scorer) scored for Cameroon.

It is worth noting that the first confrontation in history between the two teams was a friendly, and ended with the victory of Cameroon with a clean goal, and it was held on the 4th of March 1984.