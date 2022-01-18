To live in extreme conditions, it is sometimes necessary to make extreme decisions. In Villa Las Estrellas, in Antarctica, where around 100 people live, mainly scientists and soldiers from the Chilean air force or navy, there is an important condition for living in the place: for prevention, it is necessary to remove the appendix.

+ Scientists prove fires in forests that covered Antarctica millions of years ago

The nearest hospital is more than a thousand kilometers away, and although there are some doctors on the island, none of them are surgeons. Isolated from the world, the town is located on King George Island, on an island in the south of Argentina – the only way to leave the island and provide healthcare is by plane – and for that the residents are dependent on the often adverse weather conditions.

Those who have to stay for longer periods have the possibility to take their family with them. The average annual temperature is -2.3º C, which is higher than in Antarctica itself. In winter, however, it can go down to -47º C, as Sergio Cubillos, president of the Presidente Eduardo Frei Montalva air base, explained to the BBC.

The appendix requirement applies to children as well. Women at the base are also encouraged not to become pregnant, due to the danger of low temperatures, which can reach minus 50 degrees.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

