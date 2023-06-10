In the “Ruperval” region of the Canadian province of Quebec, Guy Boazvert and his wife, Shirley Gallon, were forced to an emergency center, to escape forest fires, as the region witnesses dozens of fires among more than 400 fires that broke out recently, in an area that does not have sufficient experience in dealing with Fires got out of control, destroying an area of 9.4 million acres. The danger of making US President Joe Biden offer Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau assistance to extinguish forest fires, which he described as “devastating and historic.” (Photo from The New York Times Service)
