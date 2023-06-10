A member of the Congregation of Missionary Sisters of Mercy of the Sacred Heart of Jesus lost their lives and six were injured in a car crash in the Parral-Matamoros highway in the state of Chihuahua.

According to police reports, the occupants of a white chevrolet pickup They were traveling at excessive speed, which caused a rollover

Aid bodies came to the scene of the events and in a gap in the stream “El Alamillo”on the side of the road, they located a wrecked truck and inside it seven missionaries.

The authorities’ expert report indicates that the accident occurred due to the excessive speed with which the unit was traveling, which caused it to leave the road and end its journey in an overturn.

The victims of the accident they were rescued and six The injured were rushed to a hospital. of the city of Parral for his medical assessment.