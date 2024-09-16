The insecurity and the injustice in Mexico It will not be solved with the insane reform of the judiciarywhose purpose is pretexted by the officialism (assuming without conceding) is to end “the corruption and the nepotism“which also infects the state and federal legislative and executive powers, and the nearly 2,500 municipalities.

Focus the problem on judges, magistrates and ministers is not accepting that the preventionthe prosecution of crime and the administration of justice It makes institutions of the three levels of government jointly responsible: police, public prosecutors, forensic and expert services, public defenders and the penitentiary system of illusory “rehabilitation.”

With the dynamiting of the independence of powers, Impunidad Cero presented its Budget study on Wednesday 11th fight against impunity 2024: How much does Mexico spend on security and justice?

The analysis is based on the premise that “how and on what a government spends reflects what a country’s priorities are.”

Here are their key findings:

– According to the National Survey on Victimization and Perception of Public Safety, the main concern of the population is insecurity: 60.5 percent, and “we could add public order, strengthening the rule of law, the lack of punishment for criminals and drug trafficking.”

– In 2021, federal, state and municipal spending accounted for 2 percent of GDP, “which is close to international averages,” but when comparing spending in dollars to combat impunity per person, Mexico appears to be lagging far behind: less than half of the resources spent by OECD member countries. The discrepancy is explained by the fact that Mexico collects less and has a lower GDP per capita compared to other countries.

– At the federal level, spending on combating impunity was reduced by 22 percent between 2018 and 2022.

– The largest proportion of federal spending is allocated to public order and internal security (75 percent), justice (22 percent) and national security (three percent).

“It is important to emphasize that reducing the levels of violence implies investing in capacity building, both in police institutions and in prosecutors’ offices. To address the insecurity crisis, states must increase their budgets for public security. Reducing impunity in Mexico requires strengthening institutions, which implies allocating adequate resources. Our analysis shows that increasing investment in this area could improve insecurity and impunity indicators. However, it is not just about spending more, but also about improving the efficiency in the use of resources. The budget allocated to combating impunity is essential to building a solid rule of law and reducing the levels of impunity in the country.”

The solidity of the rule of law is precisely what turns to jelly with the malignant reform that so excites the four-handed…

