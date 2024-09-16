September 16, 2024 | 13.56
“We need to provide new professionals in the medical and social health fields who use digital instruments correctly”. This is what Anna Maria Colao, Past President of the Italian Society of Endocrinology and Councillor of Fism, Federation of Italian Medical-Scientific Societies, said while participating in the conference organised at the Ministry of Health by the same federation on the theme “Technologies and skills in the digital and AI era. The evolution of health”.
