The availability of the Tekken 8 demo has been announced, now accessible for PlayStation 5 users and also scheduled for Xbox Series X|S and PC starting December 21st. The demo version allows players to preview some modes ahead of the game's official debut on January 26, 2024. Alongside the demo, a new trailer has been revealed that offers a deeper glimpse into the game's main plot. The demo offers several offline experiences, including the first story chapter, “The Dark Awakens”, a version adapted for the Chapter 1 arcade mission demo, the “Super Ghost Battle” mode, and a Versus mode featuring Jin, Kazuya, Paul and Nina as playable characters. The available levels are Urban Square (evening), Yakushima and Sanctum. Additionally, the demo highlights a gallery with selected footage from the first seven chapters. The new story trailer, focusing on the main plot of Tekken 8, is titled The Dark Awakens. Following Heihachi's defeat, the world is plunged into chaos, with Kazuya causing havoc through his G Corporation. Jin Kazama, his son and holder of the demonic gene, appears as the only hope to stop him. The Dark Awakens narrates this epic battle through dynamic cinematic sequences that alternate with combat.