Jack and Rose are back on the big screen! the film of James Cameron return to the cinemas after more than 20 years. More details in the note.

After 25 years of its premiere, “titanic”, the film directed by James Cameron, returns to theaters this week. Over the years, the story of Jack and Rose has conquered hundreds of people. Recently, some of them have demanded from the director a different ending for Jack. The film starring Leonardo Dicaprio and Kate Winslet returns for fans to relive this true love story.

When is “Titanic” released in theaters?

“Titanic” returns to theaters in 3D for its 25th anniversary. Photo: file/LR

The third highest-grossing film in history returns this Thursday, September 9. February of 2023.

Where can you see “Titanic”?

Nothing better than seeing "Titanic" in Peruvian theaters.

The American tape will be available in Cinemark, movie star and Cinépolis. You can check the schedules on their pages.

How long will you be able to watch “Titanic”?

He film will be available until Tuesday the 14th of February. That is, you have six days to enjoy the movie with your friends and/or family.

The Titanic sank on April 14, 1912. Photo: Archive/LR

What is “Titanic” about?

“Titanic” is an American feature film that tells the story of Jack Dawsona young artist who wins a ticket to travel to America on the titanic. On board the ship, he meets Rose DeWitt Bukater, an upper-class lady who travels with her fiancé Cal Hockley and his mother. In the midst of obstacles put up by Ruth, Rose’s mother, and her boyfriend, the couple fall in love, while the luxurious ship approaches a gigantic iceberg.

Jack and Rose on the ship. Photo: file/LR

Why you shouldn’t miss it

This 2023, the classic of cinema returns to the big screen after 25 years. If you want to remember the iconic scene of the farewell of Jack and Rose in the middle of the ocean or relive all the drama, you must not stop watching it.