It’s been 25 years since “Titanic” hit theaters and now it’s coming back to the big screen. Where, how and when can it be seen from Mexico?

Kate Winslet and Leonardo Dicaprio conquered the world 25 years ago with “Titanic”, the 1997 film in which they gave life to the romantics Rose and Jack, respectively. Now, the dramatic film directed by James Cameron and winner of 11 Oscars will return to theaters for its twenty-fifth anniversary despite the fact that thousands of fans disagree with the ending they gave to one of its protagonists.

James Cameron together with Leonardo DiCaprio (Jack) and Kate Winslet (Rose) on the set of “Titanic”. Photo: 20th Century Fox

When and where will “Titanic” be released in Mexico?

In Mexico, “Titanic” can be seen from this Thursday, February 9. The film will reach various Mexican chains, including Cinépolis, Cinemex, Cinedot and Cinemark. You just have to access their respective web portals and look in the section for upcoming releases to purchase your tickets.

What is “Titanic” about?

Jack is a young artist who wins a ticket to America on the Titanic, the largest and safest ocean liner ever built.

On board the ship he meets Rose, an upper-class girl traveling with her mother and her fiancé Cal, a conceited millionaire who is only interested in the prestige of his fiancée’s family.

Jack and Rose fall in love despite the obstacles that her mother and Cal put in their relationship. Meanwhile, the luxurious ocean liner approaches a huge iceberg.

“Titanic” – cast

Kate Winslet as Rose

Leonardo DiCaprio as Jack

Billy Zane as Cal

Kathy Bates as Molly

What did James Cameron say about the “Titanic” revival?

In an interview with Cinemanía, James Cameron said that the rerun of “Titanic” will be a true “cinematic experience” and, despite the criticism, he would not change “a single frame” of the footage. In fact, this return to the big screen will be a way of measuring how well or how badly his work has aged over the years.

“I think this is just a fun social experiment to see how much ‘Titanic’ means in these times,” said the filmmaker.