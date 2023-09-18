Titanfall 2 It didn’t go well at launch, but apparently it doesn’t want to disappear into thin air. Indeed, in recent days it has seen a large increase in number of players contemporaries on Steam following the update that restored multiplayer servers on September 15.

A game that doesn’t want to die

SteamDB shows a positive trend for Titanfall 2

It must be said that the update arrived in conjunction with a 90% discount on the game on Steam, meaning Titanfall 2 can currently be purchased for just €2.99. Therefore the new peaks of contemporary players should be considered as the result of two favorable moves by Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment. Nonetheless the return of multiplayer has strengthened the trend already underway, as visible from the data collected by SteamDB.

The peak of contemporary players it reached 23,234, approaching the absolute one of two years ago, when it reached 27,631. The various sites that try to track sales estimate that Titanfall 2 is currently owned by more than four million players on Steam, with some talking about exceeding 5 million. In the last 30 days Titanfall 2 has also received almost 9,000 new reviews, with an average of 95% of them positive.