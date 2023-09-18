Cars | Can you drive on the highway with your head on if there are oncoming cars? The main rule is simple, here are the exceptions

Autoliito’s education manager Teppo Vesalainen says that by using your eyes correctly, you can avoid your own glare.

Autumn when it’s dark, high beams start to become necessary. We asked the training manager of the Autoliito Prank from Vesalaiis it allowed to drive on the highway after dark when cars are approaching.

“By law, high beams cannot be used on a lighted road. On an unlit highway, the correct course of action depends on where the road is. If you drive a straight section of highway, you can drive with high beams, even if there is oncoming traffic, because oncoming traffic is so far, for example, on the other side of the green area that separates the driving directions, that the lights don’t dazzle them.”

“And if the highway turns left, your lights point in the direction of the forest or field, so even then you can drive long distances. If the highway curves to the right and cars are approaching, you have to switch to the dipped beam so that the oncoming vehicles are not dazzled.”

“Even then, if you catch up with people driving in the same direction, you should switch to the dipped beam, so you don’t dazzle the people driving in front.”

Do drivers have the light rules in their glove?

“Some have it, some don’t. If you stare at oncoming cars, it’s pretty certain that their lights will catch your eye. On the motorway, however, it makes no sense to direct your gaze to the other side of the green area separating the driving directions, but as far ahead as possible to the side where you are driving. With the right use of your eyes, you can avoid being dazzled.”

Vesalainen reminds that the driver of the vehicle should be able to stop the car on the road section visible in front, i.e. the section that is illuminated by the car’s lights. This means that you have to slow down when driving with dipped headlights, so that you have time to react to possible dangerous situations.

“Although the maximum permitted driving speed on many highways is still 120 kilometers per hour, it must be remembered that it is the maximum permitted speed in good driving conditions.”

Vesalainen says that even in the dark and in the rain, you can see a surprising number of cars with only their warning lights on.

“With spotlights, the rear lights of all cars do not necessarily light up. It’s quite a bomb if, for example, a car drives on the highway in the dark. You can only drive with warning lights only in bright conditions.”

Vesalainen urges motorists to familiarize themselves with the operating principles of the lights and to check that all the lights are working. A broken bulb should be replaced as soon as possible.

“A clean windshield makes observation easier, especially in the dark. The inside of the windshield must also be cleaned regularly.”

Vesalainen cleans the inside of the windshield with standard household window cleaner and paper towels.