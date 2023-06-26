DThe US Coast Guard is looking for the cause of the accident after the confirmed death of the five occupants of the submersible Titan. “The focus of the investigation is on the recovery of objects from the seabed,” said Coast Guard chief investigator Jason Neubauer at a press conference on Sunday (local time) in St. John’s on the Canadian island of Newfoundland. They are also currently conducting interviews in the port of St. John’s and are in the evidence-preservation phase.

When asked about the possible salvage of the bodies, Neubauer said only: “I will not go into the details of the salvage work. But we are taking every precaution on the spot in case we come across any human remains.”

Investigators see no suspicion of criminal activity

The investigation is being carried out with international partners, including the Canadian traffic safety authority, according to Neubauer. At the end of the investigation, the US Coast Guard can make recommendations to the responsible authorities for civil or criminal proceedings, if necessary. The Canadian police had previously announced that they were looking into criminal investigations. At the moment there is no suspicion of criminal activity, it said.

After the disappearance of the Titan on Sunday a week ago, the US Coast Guard started a large-scale search around 700 kilometers south of Newfoundland with the help of Canadian forces in particular. Debris from the vehicle was discovered just 500 meters from the bow of the Titanic wreck. So it was clear: The five occupants, including Oceangate boss Stockton Rush, are dead.

Regarding the cost of the search, US Coast Guard chief John Mauger said: “Under US law and Coast Guard policy, the Coast Guard does not charge for search and rescue operations.” The ocean is an “unforgiving environment.” “. “Every weekend there are risks taken when people with inadequate safety gear and training go on the water or boat intoxicated.”