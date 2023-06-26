In a comprehensive report on the state of drug trafficking published this Sunday (25), the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) concluded that the activities of drug traffickers encourage illegal logging and mining in the Amazon. The crimes together also include occupation of land, trafficking in wild animals, among others.

An entire chapter of the report is devoted to the threat of the black market in drugs to the Amazon and the people who live there. “We offer an analysis of four countries: Brazil, Colombia, Peru and Bolivia,” detailed Chloe Carpentier, head of the Drug Investigation Section, to UN News. The forest “is at the intersection of multiple forms of organized crime, which accelerate the devastation and degradation of the environment, with many implications in terms of public safety, public health, but also individual and other negative impacts on populations”, explained the investigator.

For her, a contributing factor to the problem is that “the region has little presence of the State, a lot of corruption and an economy based on informality”. Indigenous people and other inhabitants of the region suffer not only from the violence, but from mercury poisoning used in mining.

Other conclusions

In the decade leading up to 2021, the number of drug users increased by 23% worldwide, says UNODC. That year, one in every 17 people on the planet used at least one drug. There are almost 300 million in all, more than the entire population of Brazil.

Diseases that take advantage of injection drug syringes to spread are increasing in incidence, such as hepatitis C. Half of people who use this type of drug are infected with the disease. According to the World Health Organization, nearly a quarter of new hepatitis infections are attributable to injecting drugs.

There are five times more men than women using syringes to consume harmful substances. In Africa, they are 70% of people who ask for help in dealing with addiction. Also, 70% of Africans in treatment are under 35 years old.

The report was published in time for the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, on Monday (26). In a message to mark the date, Antônio Guterres, Secretary General of the UN, stressed that drug addicts are doubly victimized by substances and by social stigma. The stigma ends up making it difficult to seek treatment both for the addiction itself and for diseases associated with it, such as AIDS and hepatitis. Guterres also expressed concern about the escalation in the production of synthetic drugs such as methamphetamine and fentanyl, which are more dangerous and potentially addictive.

People suffering from substance use disorders reached the number of 39.5 million, a 45% increase in ten years.

UNODC Executive Director Ghada Waly said: “We are witnessing continued growth in the number of people suffering from substance use disorders across the world, while treatment is failing to reach everyone who needs it.” Waly, an Egyptian who also holds the title of UN Under-Secretary-General, urges the world as well to “intensify responses against drug trafficking organizations that are exploiting global conflicts and crises to expand the cultivation and production of illicit drugs, especially drugs synthetic substances, fueling illicit markets and causing further harm to people and communities”.

The report not only deals with strong measures against illicit drugs, but also mentions initiatives such as the medical use of marijuana. Furthermore, UNODC expresses hope that a drug ban in Afghanistan will help curb global opioid consumption, but regrets that this could lead to the suffering of farmers who have no alternatives to opium poppy cultivation, in addition to increased methamphetamine production, which is already intense in the Taliban-controlled country.