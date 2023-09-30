NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in a statement: “(Thursday), the North Atlantic Council (the political decision-making body in the alliance) approved the deployment of additional forces to confront the situation.”“.

The statement did not specify what forces could be deployed if necessary, but the British Ministry of Defense stated, for its part, that a battalion consisting of between 500 and 650 members had been placed at the disposal of “KFOR” when necessary..

The British Ministry added that this battalion “finally arrived in the region” to conduct training scheduled for a long time.

“We will always take all necessary measures to maintain a safe environment, as well as freedom of movement, for all those living in Kosovo,” Stoltenberg added.“.

In northern Kosovo, where the majority of the population is from the Serb minority, the KFOR force decided to “strengthen its presence and activity,” according to an Atlantic official who requested anonymity..

The official explained that KFOR had already strengthened its presence in Kosovo in May by deploying about 500 Turkish soldiers, who were later replaced by Bulgarian and Greek members..

The official indicated that the KFOR force is ready to make “additional adjustments” if necessary, to enable it to carry out the mandated tasks given to it to maintain peace in Kosovo..

A Kosovar policeman was killed on Sunday in an ambush in northern Kosovo. An exchange of gunfire ensued between Kosovo police special forces and heavily armed Serb fighters.

This is the most dangerous escalation that Kosovo has witnessed in recent years.

A White House spokesman announced on Friday that the United States “calls on Serbia to withdraw its forces” deployed on the border with Kosovo, pointing to the strengthening of the presence of the Atlantic force in the former province..

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said, “We see a major Serbian military deployment along the border with Kosovo,” including an “unprecedented” deployment of artillery batteries, tanks, and infantry units..