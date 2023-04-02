Little is known of the whereabouts of Bruno Agostinibrother of Fabiowho was one of the members of the successful program “Combat” and that later arrived “This is war”. The departure of the Spaniard, so beloved on Peruvian television, generated a lot of controversy, but in turn he left with the slogan of earning a lot of money in his native country without thinking of participating in this type of space again.

Why Bruno Agostini decided to leave television?

The reason why the former reality boy resigned from the Peruvian small screen was because the work was only reduced to two hours a day and he lived in an unreal world behind the screens, so he decided to make an effort, start from the bottom with the premise that it is difficult for him to get where he wanted to be.

What does Bruno Agostini do today?

Today he owns four companies and lives in Santa Cruz of Tenerife. His income is not known exactly, but he certainly recently made it clear that it is something much greater than what he perceived on the screen. In addition, she seeks to teach young people a lesson who think that they only earn a fortune from being in the media and famous on TV, when it is not.

What is the exact occupation of Bruno Agostini?

According to his social networks, he is the owner of the company Get Leanwhich is dedicated to selling natural products as nutritional supplements, in addition to Canarian teleshoppingwhich aims to provide high-quality homewares, furniture, accessories and luggage to residents of the Canary Islands. He also owns another company that provides what is called smart mattresses.

Why doesn’t Bruno Agostini consider himself a model?

In its instagram official, a user asked him if he was a model or at least considered himself that way and his answer was negative. The reason was that he does not like that world or television because it does not go much with his character and way of thinking despite the fact that for eight years in his life he has benefited financially from his work on TV. .

How old is Bruno Agostini?

Bruno Agostini Martel was born on October 6, 1983 in Spain. Currently the businessman is about to turn 39 years old. Another of the qualities that the former reality boy also shows off on his social networks is that of a DJ and motivational coach.