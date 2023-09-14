The procedures, costs and disposal options available for old tyres

The tyres they represent a fundamental element for offering safety and comfort to drivers. However, with prolonged use, they tend to deteriorate and lose their characteristics, thus requiring replacement. But how to deal with the problem of disposing of old tyres? How to get rid of them correctly and responsibly and what are the procedures, costs and methods of disposing of worn tires?

Dispose of tires properly — Used tires are a non-hazardous special waste requiring special attention during the disposal phase. In fact, they have a complex chemical composition and a resistant structure, which makes them difficult to degrade and recycle. If not treated properly, they can cause serious environmental and health problems. For example, the abandonment of such items can cause the formation of stagnant water, the uncontrolled growth of insects and bacteria, the possibility of accidental and malicious fires, the production of toxic and polluting fumes, as well as the occupation of precious spaces, with negative consequences on the landscape and biodiversity. It is therefore of primary importance to proceed with the disposal of old tires according to current regulations and by contacting qualified experts. In Italy, Ministerial Decree 82/2011 regulates the management of end-of-life tires (ELTs), requiring tire manufacturers and importers to collect and dispose of a quantity of ELTs equivalent to that placed on the national market.

Disposal procedures — There are several alternatives for disposing of old tires, which vary according to countries and local regulations. In general, the disposal methods include: recycling, rehabilitation, reuse and landfill disposal. Recycling consists of transforming them into new constructions, such as asphalt, paving or new tyres. In this regard, there are several qualified companies that take back and recycle old tyres. This process may incur costs, but is typically the most sustainable method due to its low environmental impact. Tire remanufacturing involves the repair and rehabilitation of old tires to extend their life. The tread compound is removed and replaced with a new one, however not all types of rubber are suitable for this treatment. Reuse is another economic and ecological possibility, in which used tires can be used for purposes other than the original, such as the construction of playgrounds or sports grounds. In the end, disposal in landfill is the least sustainable solution and is strongly discouraged. In fact, this process can cause long-term environmental damage, such as the release of toxic and polluting substances into the environment.

Disposal costs — End customers of the tires have the right to hand over their no longer usable tires to retailers when purchasing new products. However, even if the collection is free, disposal is not, as the price of new tires includes an environmental contribution intended to cover the costs. This contribution varies based on the type and size of the tires and is applied to both producers and consumers. For example, for a car tyre, the environmental contribution amounts to 2.30 euros, while for a motorcycle tire it is 1.10 euros. This financing is used for the activities of EcoTyre and other delegated entities, which deal with collecting and correctly disposing of old tires in a safe and environmentally friendly way. Furthermore, the environmental contribution is useful for encouraging the recovery of tyres, promoting their recycling and reuse.