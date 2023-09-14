The ten councilors appointed this Wednesday in the Region of Murcia swore their positions this Thursday in the Municipal Hall of the San Esteban Palace, which was completely packed with family, friends, representatives of social agents, councillors, deputies, press and in front line, Santiago Abascal, leader of Vox, who found a space among the public near the mayor of Murcia, José Ballesta.

The President of the Government, Fernando López Miras, defined his new Executive as “strong and unified”, “with a clear roadmap” and said that the objective is to promote “progress and growth” with a team that promises to work “together and firm” being “exemplary” and “committed to the equality of all Spaniards and the unity of Spain.”

There López Miras gave his nod to Vox, having Abascal in the audience, whom he thanked for “his willingness to agree” and enthusiasts from Antelo’s party who applauded like few others and even gave a couple of “Bravo!”

Ahead, López Miras added, the only thing left to do is to work tirelessly for the million and a half Murcians, to make “a common effort” following what “the lines of action” establish, he noted without clarifying whether he was referring exclusively to the programmatic pact of 30 points that was presented before the investiture last Thursday, in the Assembly, or if this will be, as he has said on other occasions, a complement to the popular party’s electoral program.

Regarding the broad convening power of the inauguration of the ten councilors of the Government of continuity of the legislature that begins, López Miras expressed his surprise because, as he pointed out, he had “never” seen that room like this and that, he added, is “without a doubt a good omen.”

The president also had words of gratitude for the former members of his team who are not repeating: José Ramón Díez de Revenga, Isabel Franco and Valle Miguélez, mentioned in that order, to whom he recognized their commitment in a legislature that “has not been easy” and that has been marked by DANA and the pandemic. He did not name Antonio Luengo, who was elected senator in the last June 23 elections.

Furthermore, López Miras addressed the relatives of the politicians who will accompany him in this new stage because they are “the great sufferers” of the absences and times of politics. He entrusted Marín, from now on, to get to work on next year’s Budgets “immediately” because “there is no wait for that.”

He asked everyone for a lot of work to make it possible to successfully complete the task before them: to provide solutions to people’s problems. The inauguration of the councilors began with Juan José Pedreño, the Minister of Health, who is repeating in this legislature, and closed with Antelo, who was sworn in “for Spain”, receiving in the background, closed applause from his unconditional supporters and a shout from “Bravo!” out of time.

Then came the first Government Council, the group photo in San Esteban and the appearance before the media. One, by one, starting with Antelo, the shortest of all, who announced that he has included the powers of Territorial Planning in his department with the rank of Vice President because he wants to be in charge of “supervision” and it is, he stressed, “a message clear and unequivocal.

She was followed by Conchita Ruiz, who continues in Social Policy, Families and Equality and who outlined many of her objectives, from the new Family Support Law to placing conciliation and equality at the center of her management. In addition, she announced that in a few days she will open a crisis center to care for victims of sexual violence.

In a hurry to start working, the new Minister of Water, Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, Sara Rubira, appeared before the press, stating that she would leave for the Ministry this Thursday.

Marcos Ortuño was seen to be calmer; after monopolizing a black hole of powers during the time the Government was in office, he will now focus on the Presidency, Spokesperson’s Office and Foreign Action. Basically, he will handle issues of public administration, relations with the European Union and will be the spokesperson for the Executive.

The head of the Super-Ministry of Economy, Finance and Business, Luis Alberto Marín, did not want to say much about whether he would have returned to Murcia as a counselor if Feijóo had his investiture firmly tied up, given that there has been a lot of speculation about his ministerial future in Madrid.

Now he has the challenge of drawing up next year’s budgets and it is difficult for him because he assures that he will almost have to do it blindly because the Ministry of Finance has not yet said how much State money the Region of Murcia will have.

Yes, he has announced that his goal is to “spend well” especially on health, education and social welfare, the three pillars of the Welfare State.

The new Minister of Development, appointed by Vox, also appeared, like everyone else. This is the engineer José Manuel Pancorbo who said in every letter that to fulfill the mandate of President López Miras to improve people’s lives, from his portfolio, the only way to do it is with money and that is why his priority will be to search and Find financing to carry out what you have in mind. Ahead he still has to get to the Ministry and see what state the projects underway are in and which ones he will have to work hard on. Furthermore, he assumes that “we will have to fight” to achieve some of the objectives where the powers are not autonomous.

Without a doubt, the greatest sympathy among the press went to Carmen María Conesa, who will be in charge of the Culture, Tourism, Youth and Sports competitions and who has in mind to strengthen the cultural industry of the Region and also support grassroots sports. Cartagena, “our Rome”, is one of her priorities.

The Ministers of Health, Juan José Pedreño, and Education Víctor Marín, who are repeating their position, both listed the usual goals: reducing waiting lists on the one, and solving the problem of school transportation on the other, among the historical objectives that these wallets they always have.

And a curious detail, Juan María Vázquez, counselor of Universities, Environment and Mar Menor says that in matters of competence, things are very clear and that sounded like a warning to sailors, it is understood that he was talking about everything related to the salt lagoon region of.